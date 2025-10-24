Ali Truwit Dons Chic Black Mini With Funky Sleeves for Women’s Sports Foundation Gala
Ali Truwit turned heads at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday night, stepping out for the 2025 Women’s Sports Foundation’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports in a classy black mini with serious flair.
The look
The 25-year-old Paralympic swimmer and SI Swimsuit model—who made history this year as the franchise’s third-ever amputee—donned a fitted mock neck dress with dramatic bell sleeves and a cool slit detail that added just the right amount of movement. A high, sassy ponytail kept the look modern and fun, while glowy glam, feathered brows, bronzed cheeks and a glossy peachy-pink lip tied it all together. Dainty mixed-metal accessories and strappy black heels added a touch of grunge to the sleek moment.
“The best night at the @womenssportsfoundation Annual Salute to Women in Sports! So grateful for all they’ve done & continue to do to advance women’s sports,” she captioned the carousel on Instagram.
“Strong, bright and beautiful girls all around! ❤️🙌👏,” her mom and biggest cheerleader, Jody Truwit, chimed in the comments.
A month full of wins
It’s been a whirlwind October for the Connecticut native. Just days before the gala, Truwit hit the red carpet in California to celebrate the premiere of Stronger Than You Think, her debut documentary. The project, which shares a name with her nonprofit, chronicles the shark attack that led to her amputation in 2023, just days after graduating from Yale. It’s also a reflection of how far she’s come—from survivor to two-time Paralympic silver medalist, SI Swim model and advocate for systemic change.
Truwit’s face lit up Times Square today, too, as she was featured on a Nasdaq billboard celebrating her inclusion on Forbes’s list of America’s Most Powerful Women in Sports. “The coolest morning @nasdaq,” she captioned the moment on Instagram, “celebrating @forbes list of America’s Most Powerful Women in Sports!!!”
Up next? The New York City Marathon on Nov. 2.
Racing for a cause
Truwit, who is running alongside friends and family, is using the race as a way to raise $100,000 for Stronger Than You Think. The organization helps fund prosthetics for girls and women with limb loss, supports water safety programming, and provides training stipends and resources for Paralympic athletes. To date, Truwit and her team have already funded 11 prosthetics—but the need continues to grow.
“This leg costs over $20,000, and it’s not even waterproof,” she recently explained in a video posted to the foundation’s Instagram account. “Mobility shouldn’t be a luxury.”
Whether she’s advocating, walking a red carpet or crossing a finish line, Truwit does it all with purpose—and incredible style.