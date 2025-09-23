Paralympic Medalist Ali Truwit Exposes Shocking Cost of Prosthetics and Barriers for Amputees
Ali Truwit is using her platform to speak up about a reality few outside the limb loss community understand.
The two-time Paralympic silver medalist, who made history as the third amputee to appear in the SI Swimsuit franchise, recently posted a powerful video to the Stronger Than You Think Instagram account, where she showed her prosthetic leg and delivered an eye-opening message.
“Would you have guessed that this leg costs over $20,000 and it’s not even waterproof?” she said in the clip. “I can’t wear it in the shower or to go swimming. Regular life joys like wanting to run or enjoy winter sports—you need different prosthetics for all of those activities. And a lot of insurances will only cover one basic prosthetic. Mobility shouldn’t be a luxury. Help us get more women and girls what they need so they can live active and healthy lives.”
Truwit founded the nonprofit Stronger Than You Think in December 2024 after surviving a life-altering shark attack in 2023, just days after graduating from Yale University. She decided to amputate her leg below the knee and returned to the water within a month. Since then, she’s gone on to accomplish more than most do in a lifetime—earning Paralympic medals, walking in the SI Swimsuit runway show at Swim Week on her 25th birthday in May and posing for photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., as one of 10 elite athletes featured in the 2025 magazine.
Now, the Connecticut native is training for the New York City Marathon in November, aiming to raise $100,000 to fund new prosthetics for girls and women and advocating for systemic change along the way.
Through her organization, Truwit and her team have already funded 11 prosthetics for young women and girls with limb loss. But the need is still great. Stronger Than You Think also funds water safety programs and supports Paralympic athletes with resources, such as stipends, health insurance and training as they prepare for competitions.
“Amputees need different prosthetic legs to live an active life, like a running blade to run and a daily high-activity prosthetic leg to live life in, and yet another to swim or shower in,” the caption continued. “But insurance typically covers only one basic prosthetic. Tens of thousands of dollars and more just for the freedom to run, jump, swim and be active and healthy.”
As Truwit continues to inspire with her resilience and advocacy, her message is clear: mobility is not a luxury. It’s a right.
Learn more or donate at strongerthanyouthink.org.