Ali Truwit’s Jet Black Two-Piece From Her SI Swimsuit Debut Is a Total Classic
We’re officially in the depths of fall and winter weather. Less than four weeks from now, the latter will have officially kicked off—and we’ll be in it for the long haul.
With the cool and cold weather seasons comes a welcome change in fashion trends. Since the temperatures started to cool over a month ago, we have slowly been switching out our shorts and tanks for pants and sweaters. Likewise, we’ve been packing away a majority of our brights (with the exception of some winter whites) in favor of darker hues (navy, gray, black, etc.).
Dark colors are not, of course, a necessity this time of year. But at some point in years past, the powers that be in the fashion world decided that colder weather calls for darker tones, too. And we have dutifully complied.
So fall and winter brings to mind cool hues—and to us, cool hues scream minimalist and classic. What these seasons don’t normally evoke is swimwear. When most people think of swimwear shopping, they think of spring and summer. But we’re about to make the argument that the fall and winter seasons are the perfect time to invest in good classic swimwear, the sort that will last you through to your next warm-weather vacation and beyond.
Where swimwear is concerned, we would consider ourselves experts to some extent. So we’re here to profess our expert opinion on the good classic swimwear you should be snagging during the off-season. Namely, the following black set that Ali Truwit wore on the set of her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut at The Boca Raton in Florida.
Agent Provocateur Jessah Bikini Top, $145 and Jessah Bikini Bottom, $130 (agentprovocateur.com)
Like all the best timeless swimwear, this set comes in a jet black hue (reminiscent of our favorite fall and winter styles, too). But it’s not just a simple classic in hue, either. It’s also classic in silhouette. The set features a classic triangle top (with some unique braided detailing to set it apart) and high-waisted tie-side bottoms.
What makes this Agent Provocateur so great, though, is its ability to do both—to market itself as a classic, but feature just enough unique detailing to make it worth your time. If you ask us, you can never have too many black swimsuits or triangle tops. This one features both. Snag it now—wear it forever.