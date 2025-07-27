These SI Swimsuit Models Personified Timeless Beauty in Their Debut Shoots
These five SI Swimsuit models proved that fabulousness is everlasting, attitude is ageless and beachside confidence never goes out of style!
Don’t believe us? See for yourself.
Martha Stewart
Stewart made history with the brand as the oldest model to secure a front page feature at the age of 81. For the entertainment mogul—who admittedly, “[Doesn’t] think about age very much”—the feat provided an opportunity to inspire others that you can accomplish anything at any point in life.
“I want other women [...] to feel that they could also be on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” she declared.
Salma Hayek
Hayek Pinault’s campaign with the brand dropped jaws as she donned the cover of both SI Swimsuit and SI Swimsuit Mexico.
“I think it is so much a right to be full of joy, to be full of life, to be happy and embrace yourself and life itself at any age,” the cover model explained on TODAY with Jenna & Friends while discussing the front-page feat at age 58. “We don’t expire like my generation was told.”
Maye Musk
Musk touched down in Belize for her debut shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2022. “If I thought I could be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me away as a crazy lady,” she joked while on the set.
Just two years later, Musk was named an SI Swimsuit Legend and scored not one, but two covers with the brand. “My mom is 74 now,” her daughter Tosca penned for her 2022 cover story. “She is an uncontainable force, and she’s the most fearless woman I’ve ever known.”
Kathy Jacobs
Jacobs joined the magazine as part of its Swim Search open casting call before securing a spot in the fold in 2021.
“I am doing this to be part of a change in the views on women over 50, not only by society, but by ourselves,” Jacobs told the brand as part of an audition interview. “Ageism impacts all of us, and women of all ages coming together and stopping it now helps prevent future generations from ever experiencing it.”
Nina Cash
Cash joined a record-breaking class of Swim Search finalists, with all seven women earning features in the fold. For the then 57-year-old, her authenticity shined through in her images.
“I want women to know it’s okay to slay the gray. It’s okay if you have bumps. It’s okay if you have stretch marks. It’s okay if you have spider veins. It’s okay if you have varicose veins,” Cash told PEOPLE. “It’s all good. You only got one of you. Love yourself.”