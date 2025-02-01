Alix Earle Dazzles in Ab-Baring Fur and Satin Look for Brand New Magazine Cover
Alix Earle just secured another major fashion moment, and this time, she’s doubling down on her star power—literally. The SI Swimsuit model and Hot Mess podcast host is the latest cover star for Numéro Netherlands, and she delivered a striking, high-fashion look that perfectly balances opulence and edge.
The 24-year-old, who has seamlessly transitioned from viral social media sensation to bonafide fashion icon, stunned in a daring ensemble that highlighted her tiny waist, sculpted abs and impossibly long, lean legs. She wore a plush black off-the-shoulder fur cropped top, satin-finish cream underwear and cherry red peep-toe heels. The look exuded a luxe yet undone glamour with a mix of old Hollywood and modern bombshell—a combination that Earle has mastered in recent months.
Earle captioned her cover reveal with playful confidence, writing, “One of me is cute .. but 2 though? COVER girl for @numero_netherlands 👯💋.” In the comments, she clarified just how exciting the experience was “FAV shoot ever omg.” And given the jaw-dropping results, it’s easy to see why.
The Miami resident, who made history last year as SI Swimsuit’s first digital cover star, landed a spot on the Forbes Top Creators of 2024 list and more recently spearheaded the return of the skinny jean in collaboration with FRAME. And, as she teased in her interview, she‘s only just getting started.
The New Jersey native‘s meteoric rise has been fueled by her unfiltered approach to content creation. Unlike the meticulously curated feeds of many influencers, she embraces spontaneity and transparency, bringing her audience along for the ride—whether it’s a glamorous red carpet moment or a raw, makeup-free reflection.
“These days, that authenticity is at the heart of everything I create, whether I’m talking about skin, personal struggles, relationships, self-growth, or navigating family dynamics,” she said. “I treat my platforms like my online diary and I honestly don't really plan out anything I post. Where I go, my audience goes. The one throughline throughout all my content and I think my secret weapon is storytelling.”
But with such rapid success comes an inevitable reckoning with self-perception. While the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host has built a career on relatability, she admits that stepping into the public eye on a larger scale has been a surreal adjustment.
“Like any competitive person, I’m always striving to do better and achieve more,” she added. “But sometimes, in the rush to focus on what’s next, I find it easy to lose sight of how far I’ve already come. The recognition and accolades mean so much to me, though they still come with a strong dose of imposter syndrome. I spent years working hard as a small creator and was genuinely happy operating on that level, so to reach a point where I’m recognized or even labeled as a social media personality honestly feels surreal.”