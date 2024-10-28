Alix Earle, Olivia Dunne Make Forbes’s Top Creators of 2024 List
Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne have secured their spots on Forbes’s annual Top Creators list for 2024, joining an elite group of influencers who have made a significant impact across social media, entertainment and business.
Earle, who turns 24 in December, began as a TikTok sensation, gaining popularity through her chaotic, chatty get ready with me videos, candid conversations about acne and relatable college student content. Now, she’s a full-blown mainstream celebrity, starring in major modeling campaigns, being tapped to be the face of various brands, globe-trotting for fashion month and hosting her successful Hot Mess podcast.
The New Jersey native has managed to captivate millions (3.7 on Instagram and 7.1 on TikTok, to be exact) with her authentic takes on beauty, lifestyle and personal growth. The oldest of four siblings made history with SI Swimsuit as the brand’s inaugural digital issue cover star in June.
Meanwhile, Dunne, a 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics champion and social media powerhouse, has continued to grow her following while balancing a rigorous schedule at Louisiana State University and a lucrative lineup of brand partnerships. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who practically broke the internet with her debut last year and did it again with her rookie feature in the 2024 magazine is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country. The 22-year-old has blazed a trail as one of the most visible college athletes and an ambassador for women in sports and uses her platform to amplify her voice on issues like gender equality and mental health in elite athletics.
Both women are dedicated to giving back to young female college students and creators with their respective Livvy Fund and the Alix Earle scholarship at the University of Miami. They have also tapped into the WAG sphere, as Dunne is dating MLB star Paul Skenes and Earle is with Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios.
The Top Creators list celebrates the individuals who have set new trends, redefined what it means to be an influencer and leveraged their platforms in groundbreaking ways. Both Dunne and Earle exemplify the modern power of social media in shaping careers and influencing culture and prove how authenticity and transparency are key to growing a personal brand. The 50 people named to this year‘s list are estimated to have earned nearly $720 million cumulatively and have more than 2.75 billion combined followers.
“This year’s list shows that the creator economy is growing fast––and growing up,” Steven Bertoni, assistant managing editor at Forbes, said. “Creators are harnessing their social influence to evolve from entertainers to entrepreneurs and building their own brands. Others continue to jump from phone screens to mainstream media. And in an industry once built on selfies, many are building streaming studios. The ecosystem will only get bigger and more powerful.”