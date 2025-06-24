Alix Earle Delivers Summer Elegance in Red Bikini With Sweetest Detailing
Alix Earle and bikinis are a perfect pairing, and with the summer season officially upon us, the social media sensation is ready to don some of her best looks yet!
The podcast host and SI Swimsuit model—having debuted with the brand as the first-ever digital cover star back in 2024 before returning to the fold for a breathtaking Bermuda photo shoot in 2025—is certainly no stranger to rockin’ a unique two-piece. As mentioned, Earle was featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue in May, but she also took to Miami, Fla., in June to join the brand for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week, where she strutted her stuff down the catwalk in a couple of jaw-dropping bikinis.
And this week, the social media superstar took to her Instagram account to give her followers yet another swimwear look to obsess over, and it’s the perfect pop of red.
You can view Earle’s Instagram post here!
In the new 15-photo carousel, which Earle captioned, “Mallorca & our super cool hot pink ride,” she donned a stunning cherry red bikini with some truly unique details. Cut in a classic triangle shape, the TRUSSO SWIM look featured dual fabric rosettes on either side of the bust right at the top for a fun, flirty, feminine spin on a traditional string bikini.
Earle then accessorized the look further with body jewelry from the brand Dorne, interlacing the strings of her two-piece with the bedjeweled gold chains for an added layer of texture and sparkle. But the body chain wasn’t her only accessory, as the social media superstar also donned a pair of brown sunglasses and a white lace cover-up in some snapshots, as well as a multicolored Miu Miu bag for toting around all of her beach-related needs.
Her signature blonde tresses were left down and in styled natural waves for the perfect casual vibe, while her makeup was minimal, allowing the podcast host’s many freckles to shine through under the sweltering sun.
And of course, plenty of Earle’s 4.4 million followers were happy to hop in the superstar’s comment section to let her know she 100% slayed this sultry summer vibe, including a few familiar faces:
“Mamacita,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and 2025 cover girl Olivia Dunne wrote.
“Ahhh that’s our ROSÀ BIKINI SET!! 🔥🔥🌹 LOOKS STUNNING ON YOU 🥲🫶🏽 so happy you chose to rock our suit in Mallorca 🥲,” TRUSSO SWIM’s official account declared.
“O M G. That’s our bikini jewelry. It looks SO GOOD on you!! 🔥🙌,” Dorne’s official account added.
Needless to say, we agree with the above sentiments, and we can’t wait to see what gorgeous swimwear Earle will sport next!