Alix Earle Serves Desert Queen Energy in Plunging Lace-Up Look for Coachella
For Day 1 of Coachella, Alix Earle brought the heat to the desert with a festival ‘fit that we just can’t get enough of.
The SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the magazine as its first-ever digital cover model last June—styled a leather lace-up top with a green microskirt and attached chunky belt on top. But one belt wasn’t enough to complete the look, so the content creator layered on two more from Streets Ahead: a Western-inspired white one and a funky black version with heart decals and dangly chains.
“I have to show out for Lady Gaga,” Earle joked in a video on TikTok while putting the outfit together, adding a nod to Coachella’s Friday night headliner. She then completed the look with a pair of Naked Wolfe leather boots to match a black leather bag and black sunnies.
“I think this is really fun. I love this outfit; it might be my favorite outfit of the weekend,” Earle explained. “I’m ready for Lady Gaga. We’re ready to be monsters all night.”
Earle also shared that seeing Lady Gaga was a focal point of the trip to Coachella Valley. Her “favorite song ever, in the entire world” is Gaga's hit “You and I,” she divulged in a TikTok video while doing her makeup for Day 1. “The whole weekend I’m most excited for Lady Gaga.”
Throughout the same video, the model also displayed photos of her Coachella looks from previous years, and how her festival style has changed going into last weekend’s festivities.
“This is my fourth year going to Coachella,” Earle said. “This year I was like, ‘You know what, I really want to embrace the ‘Alix’ in these outfits.’ The years before I just wanted to take inspiration from what other people were wearing, the trends, and I realized I love dressing up for festivals. I have so much fun.”
“I don’t care if people think I look crazy because that’s what these weekends are supposed to be about, having fun [and] dressing up,” she added.
The content creator also shared that beyond the outfits, she was ready to spend time in the desert making memories with her squad.
“My friends and I are so excited for the music,” said Earle. “Last year we just ran around to every stage and we had so much fun.”
The two-time SI Swimsuit model supplemented her anecdote as advice for Coachella-goers who watch her content, stating that being with her friends makes the experience all the more worthwhile: “Wherever you are,” she said, “if you’re with a good group of people, you can have fun.”