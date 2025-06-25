Swimsuit

Alix Earle Channels the Sweeter Side of Summer in Dreamy White Knit Matching Set

The social media star is having the time of her life in Spain while making friends with some adorable sheep.

Diana Nosa

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. Skirt by Blackbough Swim.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. Skirt by Blackbough Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Summertime sweetheart Alix Earle is making the most of these brighter days by traveling to new and exciting places while wearing glamorous outfits. The social media star took to her Instagram this week to give her fans a jam-packed photo set filled with everything she did while staying in Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain.

The SI Swimsuit model and first-ever digital cover star opened her latest photo compilation with a picturesque snapshot, posing in an all-white knit ensemble consisting of a soft tank top with a tie in front and a knee-length skirt with a tie adorning the waist. A simple pair of black open-toed sandals brought the look together, as did the unbelievable backdrop that was the mountainside of Spain.

See Earle’s Instagram photo drop here.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In other snapshots, the 24-year-old showcased a few more of her outfits, some relaxing moments by the pool, some shots of her friends enjoying the chill vibes and even more fun adventures. She also included videos of the livestock she got to meet while there. In every photo, Earle’s enjoyment of the country was more than evident, making this a location she clearly adores.

But of course, a trip isn’t truly a trip until Earle documents her journey on TikTok, and she did just that with a plethora of posts highlighting her favorite moments.

As mentioned above, the two-time SI Swimsuit model is no stranger to some fun under the sun, as her Miami digital cover feature for the brand and her most recent 2025 shoot in Jamaica both showcase how much Earle can do with some good vibes and good company!

Alix Earle at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025
Alix Earle at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025 / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

In one of her TikTok videos, Earle lived her best life while floating on a vibrant boat ride, which came equipped with a mini slide on the side. Naturally, she and her friends took the slide for a spin, landing in the bright blue water. Along with this post, Earle gave social media a look at how a New Jersey native gets along with some adorable wildlife. Based on how friendly the sheep were in her company, it’s safe to assume she and the animals of Spain are the best of pals now.

There’s no doubt that this was a fantastic trip abroad for the internet guru, and now the only thing missing is a much-needed vlog on her YouTube channel of her time spent in Spain! But while we wait, we’ll continue to enjoy these gorgeous snapshots and video clips.

We Need a Moment to Recover From XANDRA’s Latest Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos. dark. Next. XANDRA Black Bikini

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/Fashion