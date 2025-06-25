Alix Earle Channels the Sweeter Side of Summer in Dreamy White Knit Matching Set
Summertime sweetheart Alix Earle is making the most of these brighter days by traveling to new and exciting places while wearing glamorous outfits. The social media star took to her Instagram this week to give her fans a jam-packed photo set filled with everything she did while staying in Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain.
The SI Swimsuit model and first-ever digital cover star opened her latest photo compilation with a picturesque snapshot, posing in an all-white knit ensemble consisting of a soft tank top with a tie in front and a knee-length skirt with a tie adorning the waist. A simple pair of black open-toed sandals brought the look together, as did the unbelievable backdrop that was the mountainside of Spain.
See Earle’s Instagram photo drop here.
In other snapshots, the 24-year-old showcased a few more of her outfits, some relaxing moments by the pool, some shots of her friends enjoying the chill vibes and even more fun adventures. She also included videos of the livestock she got to meet while there. In every photo, Earle’s enjoyment of the country was more than evident, making this a location she clearly adores.
But of course, a trip isn’t truly a trip until Earle documents her journey on TikTok, and she did just that with a plethora of posts highlighting her favorite moments.
As mentioned above, the two-time SI Swimsuit model is no stranger to some fun under the sun, as her Miami digital cover feature for the brand and her most recent 2025 shoot in Jamaica both showcase how much Earle can do with some good vibes and good company!
In one of her TikTok videos, Earle lived her best life while floating on a vibrant boat ride, which came equipped with a mini slide on the side. Naturally, she and her friends took the slide for a spin, landing in the bright blue water. Along with this post, Earle gave social media a look at how a New Jersey native gets along with some adorable wildlife. Based on how friendly the sheep were in her company, it’s safe to assume she and the animals of Spain are the best of pals now.
There’s no doubt that this was a fantastic trip abroad for the internet guru, and now the only thing missing is a much-needed vlog on her YouTube channel of her time spent in Spain! But while we wait, we’ll continue to enjoy these gorgeous snapshots and video clips.