Alix Earle Channels Ethereal Mother Nature Vibes in Sheer Green Gown in St. Barth
Alix Earle, Miami’s ultimate party queen and reigning “it girl,” swapped her usual Magic City nightlife for a more serene, luxe escape to St. Barth to ring in the New Year. But, you best believe she still hit the dance floor and busted a move as the clock struck midnight. The 24-year-old content creator took her signature glam to new heights, embracing ethereal Mother Nature vibes in a sheer, beaded green gown that left her millions of fans in awe.
Earle, who is dating Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios, donned the Cult Gaia Kennedy gown, retailing for $2,598, a masterpiece intricately designed with floral patterns of glass bugle beads. The ankle-skimming number features gorgeous meticulous textured leaf patterns all over scattered over a see-through silhouette, showcasing her tiny waist and lean legs. Non-adjustable straps hold the dress in place, while a raw-edge mesh hemline and slits on either side of the skirt add movement and a whimsical appeal.
With her signature blonde locks styled into loose waves, Earle opted for a glowy glam look, including a soft and radiant base wispy lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy mauve lip. The Hot Mess podcast host accessorized with bold jewelry, including luxurious Bvlgari bangles and a wristwatch, and a dainty gold pendant necklace.
“always dancing somewhere 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼,” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel of images shared with her 3.7 million followers.
“Muse!!!” Cult Gaia exclaimed in the comments.
“Yassss! Such a queen👑,” Dede Smith added.
“Obsessed with the dress 🌿,” one fan gushed.
“this dress is everything 😍,” another agreed.
The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the brand‘s inaugural digital issue in June, is best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty content on TikTok, where she has amassed a following of 7. 2 million and counting, who tune in multiple times a day for her candid content and chatty get ready with me videos.
“I never knew exactly what I wanted to do as a kid. I had always loved vlogging our family trips, the first second I got a phone, it was all pictures and videos.” Earle shared in a Flaunt magazine cover story. “One of my first jobs was working at a clothing store. I would run their socials and curate posts, seeing, you know, ‘What’s going to get all these girls to come in and shop?’ or, ‘What’s going to make the sales online go up?’ I was really interested in creating content, and I loved it—it never felt like work for me. Honestly, it still doesn’t.”