Alix Earle Is a Summertime Dream in Ab-Baring Neon Crop Top and Skirt Set
Alix Earle’s summer outfits have truly been out of this world. From the most chic, unique bikinis in Mykonos to marvelous, edgy micro numbers in the Hamptons, the TikTok sensation is more on top of her fashion game than ever before.
In a new Instagram post, the 23-year-old put the coolest mesh and neon twist on a mermaidcore set featuring a short sleeve cropped bra top and skin-tight maxi skirt. She flaunted her super sculpted abs and bold smolder as she posed for a high-quality digital camera pic in front of miles of blue waters and mountains.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
MIRAE PARIS Tani Set Lilies, $565 (miraeparis.com)
This sustainable set features a flattering, ruched material and asymmetrical criss-cross neckline. The June SI Swimsuit digital issue cover girl accessorized with dainty gold bracelets and rings, as well as massive light beige platform heels.
“Summering w @johnsummit podcast ep out now @hotmess🥂,” the Miami resident captioned the post, teasing the latest episode of her Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast, in which she interviewed DJ John Summit, who is dating her younger sister, Ashtin Earle.
“you’re genuinely the baddest biddy on da block,” Ashtin commented.
“Can you be any more beautiful!!!” 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Hunter McGrady exclaimed.
“ALIX DAMN,” Love Island USA star Leah Kateb chimed.
“Stunnnning 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Jayma Cardoso gushed.
“These outfits should be illegal omg,” Sydney Miller declared.
To get Earle’s look on a budget, shop a more affordable, similar version of the set below.
Coralina Set Multi Stripe, $78 (us.princesspolly.com)
This stretchy, fully-lined green and blue abstract tube top and maxi skirt set is from Princess Polly’s “low impact” environmentally conscious line.