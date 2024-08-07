Alix Earle Is Sweet As Strawberry Shortcake in Stunning Crochet Swimwear Set
Alix Earle drops a stunning new bikini pic nearly every day, and each one gets better and better. From her latest moody floral look and a quintessential European summer two-piece to a hot pink Barbiecore number and a pearl-adorned suit, she’s somehow always wearing the cutest swimwear ever.
And, her latest set, a bright and girly pink and red crochet number from Shondel might actually be our favorite. The coolest part is, a matching hat and cover-up are also available for purchase.
Shondel La Bon Bikini Top, $119 Bottom, $99, Barbados Hat, $119 and Cyprus Skirt, $189 in “Strawberry Sundae” (shondel.com)
Each piece of the gorgeous set features a double singer stitch construction and hand embroidery to craft the “mesmerizing 3D motif illusion.” Shop more styles at shondel.com.au.
The June digital SI Swimsuit cover girl donned the four-piece set while in Italy with her younger sister Ashtin and friends. The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host sang and danced along to Mauro’s Italian and English song trending on TikTok, “Buona Sera Ciao Ciao.”
“my fake boat day outfit,” the 23-year-old, who was photographed twice by Yu Tsai in Miami for June’s digital issue, wrote under the video that she shared with her 7.1 million followers.
In her caption, the New Jersey native referenced her outfit as being “fake,” as she captured the look to convince her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, that she was still enjoying her vacation abroad. In reality, Earle was actually on a flight back to Miami. She flew home earlier than expected from Europe and surprised the NFL wide receiver, who has been busy at training camp with the Miami Dolphins.