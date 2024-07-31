Shop the Look: Alix Earle’s Edgy Office Siren Micro Set for a Night Out in the Hamptons
Alix Earle has been living it up in the Hamptons and is never not slaying her outfits. From cute Pilates princess workout sets and mermaid-inspired boat day looks to pearly beachside bikinis and red hot bodycons, the SI Swimsuit digital cover girl is serving as major style inspo.
And, thankfully for us and her nearly 11 million collective TikTok and Instagram followers, the 23-year-old always links her outfits and never gatekeeps where she shops when it comes to fashion, beauty and lifestyle items.
One of the New Jersey native’s latest ensembles is the perfect blend of Brat summer raciness and office siren sophisticated. We can’t get over how cool, edgy and tastefully tiny the Jaded London matching set is. Shop the look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Jaded London Friday Halter Tie Shirt, $37 and Friday Belted Suit Skort, $60 (jadedldn.com)
The gray tailored set, made from a combination of polyester, viscose and elastane, features a backless, high halter top with a detachable button-up tie, as well as a micro skort with a side zipper and an adjustable chunky belt
Earle showed off her slim figure as she donned the set, which she paired with a metallic designer purse, silver heels and a diamond panda necklace gifted by her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. The Miami resident chose to wear the top unbuttoned to reveal her collarbones and décolleté. She filmed a ’fit check and sang along to Nicki Minaj’s rap verse in a remix of 6IX9INE’s “MAMA.”
Watch the video here.