Here’s How Alix Earle Styled Jorts for a Classy, Sparkly Fashion Moment
Alix Earle is making a major case for the jorts revival, and she’s putting her signature glamorous twist on the trend, of course.
The content creator took to Instagram to show off her latest summer outfit, and it’s a masterclass in elevated “it girl” styling. While denim Bermuda shorts might be a divisive choice, the first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model proved they can absolutely be chic when paired with the right pieces. Her look was part glitzy, part casual, but all cool.
The 24-year-old wore a pair of mid-rise, knee-length jorts in a medium blue wash that struck the perfect balance between laid-back and polished. On top, she added a serious dose of sparkle with the Jimena Tank Top ($196) from Casabana. The racerback silhouette was coated in moody taupe sequins and finished with brown velvet trim—giving the top a rich, retro-inspired vibe.
The star of the accessories lineup was certainly Jimmy Choo’s Bon Bon Sequin Mesh Bucket Bag ($2,150). Made from brown mesh and covered in oversized silver paillettes, the micro purse shimmered with every movement. Its sculptural silver top handle and drawstring closure added a designer edge, while the playful texture kept the look grounded in summer fun.
To tie it all together, the Hot Mess podcast host wore the matching Biscuit Mesh Paillette Pumps ($1,175), also from the luxury fashion house. With a 95mm drop heel and slingback strap, the shoes mirrored the statement shine of her bag and added height.
Styling
Earle posed in the middle of the street under perfect midday golden-hour sun. Her long blonde locks were worn straight and loose, falling past her shoulders. The upcoming Dancing With the Stars contestant flaunted her toned arms, sculpted legs and defined abs with confidence, embodying the carefree-yet-curated aesthetic she’s known for.
Her additional pieces included black sunglasses, Van Cleef bracelets and a luxe wristwatch. And in the background, her summer ride: an open-air Jeep from Velocity Restorations that added a subtle rugged touch to the polished ensemble.
From the sparkling sequins to the unexpected denim base, the whole look felt like Hamptons glam meets city edge. The caption said it all: “big jorts girl.”
Earle is always down to take a fashion risk—and more often than not, she makes it look like the obvious choice. With this mix of glitter, structure and ease, she turned a classic summer staple into a street style moment that’s anything but ordinary.
