Alix Earle’s Lifeguard-Chic Swimsuit Is Giving ‘Baywatch’ in Miami
Alix Earle and Miami are a combo we’ll never get sick of. Over the weekend, the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital cover star posted a reel on Instagram, where she sported a classic look during her nautical adventure. The two-time brand model resides in the Florida city and keeps her schedule busy with water activities.
“Friday afternoons in Miami 🙂↔️👏🏻,” the content creator and Hot Mess podcast host started her caption of the under 20-second montage, which featured multiple clips of wakeboarding on the Miami coastline. “and ofc sippin’ margs,” she added, as Earle and her girls had the SipMARGS investor’s drink in hand while on a cruising boat. In the post’s background was Morgan Wallen’s song “7 Summers.”
As for Earle’s ’fit, the 24-year-old rocked a high-leg one-piece suit in a bold crimson color—channeling major Baywatch energy while in the location of her first SI Swimsuit shoot. Her followers cheered her on as Earle hopped on the wakeboard and showed off her skills.
“looks so FUN 😍🏄♀️,” one user wrote.
“talented queen 👸🏼🔥,” another fan penned.
“She was an *athlete* 🧚🧚,” another user concurred, cheekily referencing the song “Fairy” by Myaap.
Baywatch-inspired swimsuits get our stamp of approval
But really, how could we not be obsessed with Earle’s seaside look? Baywatch-inspired styling has been a staple here at SI Swimsuit. It appeared on the cover in 2023 when Brooks Nader donned a cherry red Matthew Bruch one-piece for her first front-page honors. We also provided some similar options to twin with the SI Swimsuit Legend earlier this year.
Additionally, while two-time SI Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach wasn’t styled in a red one-piece for her 2015 debut shoot—which earned her Rookie of the Year honors—or her 2016 sophomore shoot in Malta, she was featured in the 2017 Baywatch remake alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
SI Swimsuit Legends have also given the classic style their stamp of approval. “My GOAT swimsuit style, I call it the Pam Anderson high-hip one-piece,” Camille Kostek told us, giving a nod to the classic television series. “You just can never go wrong with a red one-piece, high-hip, classic. Never goes out of style.”
Hunter McGrady has also co-signed the style, telling us, “I love a red, I love a black old-school Baywatch vibe.”
And Earle isn’t new to the style either. In fact, she posted a red-hot number to her Instagram less than ago, when she paired Mui Mui’s technical-knit swimsuit ($1,370) with a pair of chocolate brown loafers. Check out her look from Montauk, N.Y., here.