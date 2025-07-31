Alix Earle Puts Her Signature Sultry Spin on Red Hot Baywatch One-Piece
Alix Earle is giving Baywatch a seriously chic upgrade. The 24-year-old just dropped a coastal-cool Instagram carousel that has fans completely obsessed—and for good reason. Shot in Montauk, New York, the dreamy photo series combines Hamptons breeziness with high-fashion energy, starring none other than Miu Miu’s bold take on the iconic lifeguard red one-piece.
The SipMARGS investor wore the Technical-Knit Swimsuit ($1,370), a fiery ruby one-piece with navy contrasting straps and daring cut-outs at the chest and back. The major keyhole design bared underboob and added just the right amount of edge, while the color-block straps gave the look a fun twist.
For accessories, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host kept it all in the Miu Miu family: sleek, scholarly gold eyeglasses and brown leather loafer slippers completed the vibe, while the star of the styling—her Beau Canvas and Leather Bag ($3,100)—added a nautical touch. The blue-and-beige striped motif of the bag echoed classic summer wardrobes, with gold-tone hardware and leather handles elevating the aesthetic.
In the cover snap, Earle posed leaning casually against the front seat of a car, from Velocity Restorations, with the passenger door swung open, flaunting her long, lean legs, slim figure and sun-kissed glow. The next slide turned up the heat even more: the content creator sat in the driver’s seat, resting her head on her hand with a sizzling smolder. For another shot, the Happy Gilmore 2 actress took things editorial—lying on her back in the trunk with the hatch open, head dangling down and her long blonde locks spilling toward the ground.
“drove my chevyyyyy,” Earle, who is the oldest of four siblings, cheekily captioned the carousel, fully leaning into the playful, free-spirited vibe.
Fans and friends flooded the comments with praise.
“Obsessed w u,” Olivia Dunne wrote.
“Mi you you🔥,” Talia Lyons cleverly stated.
“Okay miss miu miu,” sister Ashtin Earle chimed in.
“Alix Earle slay,” Jade Moon declared
“Babe wake up Alix ATE again,” Passes joked.
“Mommy,” Tash Ryland added.
“omg the miu miu suit is EVERYTHING,” Erin Grand gushed.
Earle reminded everyone she is, in fact, a natural in front of the camera and a two-time SI Swimsuit model. The New Jersey native made her debut with the franchise in 2024, on the cover of the inaugural digital issue that June. She returned for her first feature in the fold this May, posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica.