Alix Earle, Olivia Dunne and More SI Swimsuit Models Ring in Fourth of July in Style

The Fourth of July weekend was one for the books this year, as SI Swimsuit models celebrated America’s 250th birthday in style. Whether decked out in all white to attend Michael Rubin’s exclusive, star-studded White Party in the Hamptons or soaking up the sun in some incredible swimwear, we paid attention and are sharing the highlights below.

Get ready to add these looks to your summer mood board ASAP.

Olivia Dunne

Dunne, who attended the White Party alongside pal and fellow SI Swimsuit model XANDRA, shared highlights from the Wednesday, July 1 event with her 5.2 million Instagram followers. Her photo carousel included snaps with fellow gymnast (and 2025 SI Swimsuit model) Suni Lee, musician Tate McRae, Olympian Jutta Leerdam and others.

Brooks Nader

While Nader was abroad in Venice for the holiday, her Instagram carousel a few days prior to July 4 was a patriotic ode to her favorite color of the moment: red. The SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in a red one-piece, will soon make her scripted television debut—clad in yet another iconic red swimwear look—when the Baywatch reboot premieres on Fox in January 2027.

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Alix Earle

Earle, who landed the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue after being photographed in Botswana, attended the White Party in a jaw-dropping Cult Gaia gown. The custom number featured daring draped fabric over the bust and a super low back. For the Fourth of July a few days later, Earle donned a patriotic red mini. Shop the printed Rosela Dress ($270) by Rat & Boa here.

Jena Sims

Sims, who has recently been documenting her summer adventures at her vacation home in Portugal, demonstrated how to elevate neutral swimwear with the perfect accessories. She accented her Monday Swimwear set—consisting of the Cannes Top ($111), Cannes Bottom ($97) and Jamaica Sarong ($90), all in the brand’s Husk Geo print—with a matching head scarf, Diff Eyewear sunglasses and a thick gold circle pendant.

Following her July 3 carousel, Sims posted a photo dump in yet another stunning seaside ensemble the next day. Her Burberry x Hunza G Tyler Bikini ($475) was once again paired with DIFF Eyewear sunnies, and this time, black wedge flip-flops.

XANDRA

Prior to the Fourth of July, XANDRA’s Instagram swimwear dump featured an adorable white bikini with black polka dots trimmed in lace. Snag the Taliyah Lace Bikini Set in Polka Dot ($70) by Mars the Label here. The next day, the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s Corzaon Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit ($233) by Indah Clothing made for a statement piece worn with itty-bitty denim shorts and cowboy boots.

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