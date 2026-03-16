Alix Earle Perfects Monochromatic Swimwear in Chocolate Brown Set: Get the Look

Babe, wake up! Alix Earle posted a fresh set of swimwear pics on Instagram.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for our inaugural June 2024 digital cover, shared a selection of “Lost files” to the social media app on Saturday, March 14, and her photo dump started off with a sizzling bikini snap.

Earle, 25, was photographed as she sprawled out on an outdoor lounger on a boat, clad in chocolate brown swimwear and accessories. The 17th slide of her carousel featured an additional glimpse at the bikini, cover-up, oversized hat and sunglasses combo. And while she didn’t tag the brands in her post, it appears that the New Jersey native opted for a two-piece by Tropic of C and a Bydee skirt.

Snag the model and content creator’s monochromatic swimwear look by shopping the below items.

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Tropic of C

The Solanas Top features a u-neck bandau silhouette with adjustable straps, while the matching bottoms include gold ring hardware and offer classic backside coverage.

Bydee

This crochet maxi skirt has bronze beads at the waist for some added interest, and with its semi-sheer fabric, allows for a peek-a-boo effect when worn over a bikini.

Plenty of Earle’s 5.5 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to remark upon her carousel of pics, which also featured close-up glam shots, snacks and pics featuring her dog, Asia.

“Ma’am 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” dancer Jules Hough remarked.

“it’s actually crazy that ur real,” sister Ashtin Earle wrote.

“The abs that keep on abbing 👏🏼👏🏼,” one follower applauded.

“A b s,” pal Kristin Konefal concurred of Earle’s toned midsection.

“You’re iconic,” someone else added.

The seventh slide in Earle’s carousel was a snapshot from her 2025 SI Swimsuit phoot shoot, captured by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. In the photo, pictured below, the Get Real With Me host was captured mid air in a striped Bamba Swim strapless bikini as she held onto an oversized palm tree leaf in one hand.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“need to see the bloopers of the palm leaf shoot asap,” one follower quipped of Earle’s acrobatics while on set. Check out her complete gallery from the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue here.

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