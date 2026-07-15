Zendaya’s Angelic ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere Look Reminded Us of These SI Swimsuit Styles

On Tuesday, July 14, Zendaya took fashion fans to heaven.

Walking the red carpet at the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the actor—who has become known in the style space for her incredible “method dressing”—donned an ensemble that was, in a word, “angelic.” The breathtaking gown comprised a dreamily draped cream fabric complete with a sculpted bodice, a daring slit and a pair of large, feathered wings.

Per her longtime stylist Law Roach, the piece was “the Ange dress” by Matières Fécales Haute Couture. As it turned out, the stunning style was a moment in the making for everyone involved, as the designer revealed in the caption of a recent Instagram post. “Law asked us to save this dress for Z almost 2 years ago, as it was our first couture finale look. We kept our promise and turned down so many great requests, but knew this was the right fit for such an important creation in our archive,” the designer penned. “This moment is so special, and we are so grateful to be part of Law and Zendaya’s fearless vision and legacy.”

And truth be told, there are few things we here at SI Swimsuit love more than an angelic look,whether its on the runway, red carpet or the shoreline. In fact, the magazine spotlighted several sleek and chic all-white styles in the most recent annual issue. With this in mind, we’ve collected some of our favorites below, which all share the same sweet and sultry vibe as Zendaya’s Athena-inspired look—albeit with a little less fabric!

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Duff appeared as one of four cover stars on the 2026 issue alongside Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English. Photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos, the beloved actor and singer sported a dreamy selection of swimwear styles, including this incredible semi-sheer mesh two-piece set by OYE Swimwear. You can check out her full 2026 gallery here.

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A WNBA superstar by every metric, Collier also embraced ethereal, angelic energy on the shores of South Seas Resort for her debut SI Swimsuit shoot. This daring one-piece by Vanessa Sposi was definitely a standout when the five-time All-Star and two-time Olympian took to Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., where she posed for photographer Katherine Goguen. You can check out her full 2026 gallery here.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Three-time SI Swimsuit star Lane’s floral PatBO two-piece remains one of our favorite looks from her time in Botswana, where she was photographed by Ruven Afanador. The terrifically textured top and coordinating string bikini bottom certainly channeled a similar vibe to the feathered wings of Zendaya’s red carpet look, making it another sweet option for the shoreline. You can check out her full 2026 gallery here.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Finally, Moura rocked this crisp all-white look during her time in Florida, where she was also photographed by Goguen. Her classic Frankies Bikinis one-piece featured plenty of delightful details that set it apart from standard swimwear fare, including its cinched, corset-style front and ruffled neckline, which made for unexpected but unforgettable touches. You can check out her full 2026 gallery here.

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Frankie’s Bikinis. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

More SI Swimsuit