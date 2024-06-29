Alix Earle’s 5 Favorite Swimwear Brands Have the Best Triangle Two-Pieces
As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover star, we all know that Alix Earle can rock a swimsuit like no one else. See her beachside photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai in Miami or the 23-year-old’s after-party spread of pics as proof.
When we caught up with Earle ahead of her appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week earlier this month, we had to find out which swimwear brands she gravitates toward in her personal life. Luckily, she had five at the ready.
Earle’s favorite swimsuit brands are Monday Swimwear, VDM the Label, Triangl, Montce and Frankies Bikinis. As for her favorite style of suit, the tinier the better. “A string bikini, triangle, simple, usually anything that’s adjustable,” Earle says of her go-to style.
Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks from each of Earle’s favorite swimsuit brands.
Palma Top, $84 and Bottom, $80 in “Honeydew Summer Plaid” (mondayswimwear.com)
This stringy set allows for a custom fit, and we adore the trendy lime green hue. Actress Shay Mitchell recently sported a similar style from the brand in the same color.
Blair India Reversible Top, $65.95 and Marley India Reversible Bottoms, $65.96 (vdmthelabel.com)
We love a reversible set. What’s better than two bikinis for the price of one? This string set features a plain navy side and another printed with white polka dots.
Vala Oasis Two-Piece, $99 (triangl.com)
An itty-bitty yellow bikini is a classic, and this one features the cutest tie detail in back.
Fruity Floral Euro Bow Bikini Top, $94 and Brasil Bikini Bottom, $70.99 (montce.com)
This sweet floral printed set features cups that slide for a custom, adjustable fit, and the matching ruched bottoms are ultra cheeky.
Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top, $75 and Hazel Floral Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)
This cute and comfy set is designed with the brand’s soft washed cotton material and runs true to size.