Alix Earle’s 5 Favorite Swimwear Brands Have the Best Triangle Two-Pieces

SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover girl shares where she shops for suits most regularly.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover star, we all know that Alix Earle can rock a swimsuit like no one else. See her beachside photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai in Miami or the 23-year-old’s after-party spread of pics as proof.

When we caught up with Earle ahead of her appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week earlier this month, we had to find out which swimwear brands she gravitates toward in her personal life. Luckily, she had five at the ready.

Earle’s favorite swimsuit brands are Monday Swimwear, VDM the Label, Triangl, Montce and Frankies Bikinis. As for her favorite style of suit, the tinier the better. “A string bikini, triangle, simple, usually anything that’s adjustable,” Earle says of her go-to style.

Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks from each of Earle’s favorite swimsuit brands.

Palma Top, $84 and Bottom, $80 in “Honeydew Summer Plaid” (mondayswimwear.com)

Monday Swimwear

This stringy set allows for a custom fit, and we adore the trendy lime green hue. Actress Shay Mitchell recently sported a similar style from the brand in the same color.

Blair India Reversible Top, $65.95 and Marley India Reversible Bottoms, $65.96 (vdmthelabel.com)

VDM the Label

We love a reversible set. What’s better than two bikinis for the price of one? This string set features a plain navy side and another printed with white polka dots.

Vala Oasis Two-Piece, $99 (triangl.com)

Triangl

An itty-bitty yellow bikini is a classic, and this one features the cutest tie detail in back.

Fruity Floral Euro Bow Bikini Top, $94 and Brasil Bikini Bottom, $70.99 (montce.com)

Montce

This sweet floral printed set features cups that slide for a custom, adjustable fit, and the matching ruched bottoms are ultra cheeky.

Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top, $75 and Hazel Floral Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)

Frankies Bikinis

This cute and comfy set is designed with the brand’s soft washed cotton material and runs true to size.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

