Alix Earle’s Blue Velour Swimsuit Is a Certified Statement-Maker: Get the Look

The model wore the vibrant set during her June digital SI Swimsuit cover feature.

Martha Zaytoun

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to fashion of any kind, we know we can rely on Alix Earle to make a statement. Regardless of the occasion—a wedding weekend in Europe, a summer excursion to the Hamptons, a game day or an afternoon by the pool—the content creator has established herself as an inspiration in the fashion space.

So, it’s only natural that her SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoots highlighted her penchant for chic, trendy clothing. The feature included two distinct locations complete with two different styling themes. Today, we’re focused primarily on her Miami after-party photo shoot.

The styling for that portion of her feature included the very details that you might expect: sequins, sparkles, feather boas and designer accessories. And the swimwear followed suit. It came in a variety of shiny materials (think satin, velour and diamond-encrusted) and a handful of vibrant colors, too.

Of the lineup, there was one that has stuck in our mind ever since the June feature. At the time, we loved the Triangl Mala Bikini ($109) for its classic underwire top and tie-side bottoms. It’s a classic, never-going-out-of-style kind of silhouette, after all. But, months later, we think we’ve carried the pick with us for its color more than anything else. The royal blue velour made the swimsuit stand out in an incredible fashion.

Triangl Mala Bikini, $109 (triangl.com)

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Triangl. Watch is vintage Cartier Baignoire provided by Material Good. Rings by Material Good. Earrings by Emma Pills. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Like all Triangl swimsuits, this top and bottom is meant to be worn as a set. Only that way will you achieve the full dramatic effect that Earle did during her SI Swimsuit debut. Given that the underwire top and tie-side bottoms are ultra-flattering, we’re going to harbor a guess you wouldn’t want it any other way, either.

Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

