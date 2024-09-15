Alix Earle’s Blue Velour Swimsuit Is a Certified Statement-Maker: Get the Look
When it comes to fashion of any kind, we know we can rely on Alix Earle to make a statement. Regardless of the occasion—a wedding weekend in Europe, a summer excursion to the Hamptons, a game day or an afternoon by the pool—the content creator has established herself as an inspiration in the fashion space.
So, it’s only natural that her SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoots highlighted her penchant for chic, trendy clothing. The feature included two distinct locations complete with two different styling themes. Today, we’re focused primarily on her Miami after-party photo shoot.
The styling for that portion of her feature included the very details that you might expect: sequins, sparkles, feather boas and designer accessories. And the swimwear followed suit. It came in a variety of shiny materials (think satin, velour and diamond-encrusted) and a handful of vibrant colors, too.
Of the lineup, there was one that has stuck in our mind ever since the June feature. At the time, we loved the Triangl Mala Bikini ($109) for its classic underwire top and tie-side bottoms. It’s a classic, never-going-out-of-style kind of silhouette, after all. But, months later, we think we’ve carried the pick with us for its color more than anything else. The royal blue velour made the swimsuit stand out in an incredible fashion.
Triangl Mala Bikini, $109 (triangl.com)
Like all Triangl swimsuits, this top and bottom is meant to be worn as a set. Only that way will you achieve the full dramatic effect that Earle did during her SI Swimsuit debut. Given that the underwire top and tie-side bottoms are ultra-flattering, we’re going to harbor a guess you wouldn’t want it any other way, either.