Alix Earle Sizzles in Dreamy Blue Satin Two-Piece for SI Swimsuit: Steal Her Style
TikTok sensation Alix Earle made history with SI Swimsuit earlier this year, when she landed on the cover of the brand’s first digital issue. The June cover star posed for two incredibly glamorous, fun and flirty photo shoots with visual artist Yu Tsai, and both practically broke the internet.
The 23-year-old, who has found major success as a lifestyle, beauty and fashion content creator, is best-known for her chatty “get ready with me videos” and for being candid about things like acne.
Earle didn’t have to travel too far for her SI Swimsuit feature in Miami, where she attended college and now lives. One of her two brand photo shoots featured tons of “it-girl” after-party inspired looks, including this super cute and cheeky dreamy blue lingerie set from Fleur Du Mal.
Fleur Du Mal Denim Blue Luxe Triangle Bra, $98 and Denim Blue Luxe Thong, $54 (fleurdumal.com)
This two-piece comes in the most gorgeous medium blue shade and features a flattering triangle-style top with minimalist straps, paired with scrunchy, high-leg thong bottoms. Shop more at fleurdumal.com.
The New Jersey native also uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her life as a public figure, from extravagant and chaotic travel vlogs to cute videos featuring her younger siblings. She’s also always keeping it real with fans, and for her SI Swimsuit feature, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host decided to leave her images completely unretouched.
“ ... I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” Earle explained in a TikTok. “Just a reminder that you are beautiful, you are amazing, everyone has stuff they’re worried about, imperfections are what make us human.”