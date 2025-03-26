Alix Earle Was the Ultimate Cowgirl in Feminine Denim Mini Dress, Leather Boots
Alix Earle brought her signature high-fashion glam to the stables this week, supporting her younger sister Penelope at a local horse show in her hometown in New Jersey. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the inaugural digital issue cover last June, and is set to make an appearance in the fold in the 2025 magazine this May, watched proudly from the sidelines as Penelope competed in three jumping events and one under-saddle category.
“I’ve seen Penelope practice before, but I’ve never seen her compete. I’m very excited,” Earle said in a get ready with me TikTok as she did her makeup. “I used to horseback ride, actually. I stopped in fourth grade.”
While the 24-year-old content creator admitted she wasn’t quite sure what to wear to the event: “I feel like people dress really preppy. I have some cute dresses.” She settled on a look that was equal parts country and cool. Earle stunned in the Christa Denim Mini Dress ($195) from Frankies Bikinis, a fitted prairie-style piece with contrast white stitching, a bubble hem and smocked back panel.
The FRAME denim ambassador and SipMARGS investor paired the mini dress, which perfectly highlighted her long, lean legs and tiny waist, with dark brown leather combat boots and chunky gold earrings, embracing her take on Western flair.
Last summer, Earle famously opened the SI Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week at the W Hotel South Beach on June 1. She returned to the catwalk later in the evening, this time alongside her three younger sisters, Ashtin, Izabel and Penelope—a moment she described as the highlight of her night. The experience, she said, was “so special,” “surreal” and “something that we’ll never, ever forget.”
On an episode of her podcast, Hot Mess With Alix Earle, the content creator reflected on the joyful family memory, which unfortunately received some online criticism. But as she explained, the SI Swimsuit brand has evolved dramatically over the years. “It’s a sisterhood,” she said, one rooted in fun, empowerment and support. “This is just a fun moment with all these girls, and we’re having a good time.” Earle shared that while she’s used to internet backlash and can handle it, her main concern was shielding her little sisters from the negativity. “They’re so young, and that’s just something that I want to protect them from,” she added. “Can everyone just be happy and normal and nice and let like, a happy family moment be?”