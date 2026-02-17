Alix Earle’s Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With Her Golden Designer Mini Dress
Alix Earle had a major metallic moment over the weekend, and the internet is totally here for it. The 25-year-old New Jersey native traveled back to the Garden State as a guest star on Dancing with the Stars: Live! on Feb. 14, and after her first of three shows on the nationwide tour, she took to Instagram to showcase her own showstopping ensemble.
“Cupid told me to just sit and look pretty,” Earle penned to the app, coupled with a nine-slide carousel. In every frame, the content creator—who placed second on Season 34 of the longtime ABC competition show with Val Chmerkovskiy—exhibited a sequin-adorned mini dress and tagged Gucci as the label behind the luxe garment.
“Obsessed 🔥,” one fan penned to Earle's post.
“the hottest,” another chimed in.
“The woman you are!!!! 👏,” one user cheered.
Earle had plenty of post-Valentine’s Day plans on her trip back to the East Coast following her Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco. Following her single Saturday show, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—who graced the magazine’s first-ever digital cover and posed in Jamaica for her first in-print feature in the 2025 issue—headed to Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall for her final pair of performances.
“Growing up in Jersey, I went to Radio City Music Hall all the time,” Earle told her 8.3 million TikTok followers in a candid “get ready with me” video, and later called the venue “the most magical place.”
The multihyphenate, who joined fellow former DWTS contestants Danielle Fishel and Andy Richter on stage, also admitted that she became “emotional” after her reunion with the cast of professional dancers.
“I think I just had a realization of why that Dancing with the Stars experience meant so much to me,” she shared in the same clip after disclosing that she found herself “tearing up” during her first show on tour.
On the television program’s last season, which premiered in September 2025, Earle and Chmerkovskiy made it to the show’s three-hour finale on Nov. 25. Robert Irwin—who will make his own appearance on Dancing with the Stars: Live! in April—took home the competition’s Mirrorball Trophy with his professional partner, Witney Carson.
“You really, truly are just surrounded by people who just want to uplift you,” the content creator continued of the experience.
