Alix Earle’s Romantic Light Pink Set Is a Must for Your Next Tropical Vacation
From the beach to the ballroom, Alix Earle is proving to the world there’s truly nothing she can’t do.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model has progressed all the way to the Dancing with the Stars finals, which is an impressive feat all around. Whether she and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, will take home the Mirrorball Trophy remains to be seen. Even so, she has also proven she’s a force to be reckoned with, no matter if she’s wearing dancing shoes or open-toed sandals.
While Earle’s Dancing with the Stars ensembles are custom-made, one-of-a-kind looks, the swimsuits she’s worn ever since she joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2024 can be yours in a matter of minutes. Case in point, the ultra-romantic bikini she sported for her Jamaica feature in 2025.
This set is a real looker, perfect for your next beach trip or whenever you’re in the mood to get kissed by the warm sun rays. Fortunately, the bikini is still available for purchase. And if it couldn’t get any better than this, it’s on sale, so you end up saving a few bucks in the end. It’s a win-win, all around.
Here’s how you can get in on this must-have purchase.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop Alix’s striped baby pink bikini
The shade and pattern of the two-piece ensemble are sure to have all eyes on you. Pink combined with stripes creates a timeless vision, making it stellar for every summer that comes and goes. What’s more, the shape and fit of the bikini is marvelous and distinct, as it sets itself apart from others in the same category.
Pink salt bikini top
The Malibu Top ($62.30) not only provides a nice bit of charm but also a nice dose of sophistication. Its coverage is ideal for those who desire to show a bit of skin, and the halter top design of the straps is modern and trendy.
Pink salt bottoms
No matter if you prefer to wear Bamba Swim’s Amore bottoms ($55.30) in a high-rise fashion or at the hip, there’s no denying that you’re going to be a stylish individual. Alongside its versatility, the cheeky cut is alluring and dazzling, giving your bum some extra oomph.
Your shopping list is probably pretty stacked as is, but this Black Friday weekend, don’t forget to add this dreamy two-piece to your haul. Also, don’t forget to catch Earle dance her heart out for the last time on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.