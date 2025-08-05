Angel Reese’s Monochromatic Mini Skirt Moment Screams Wednesday Addams
Angel Reese has never been afraid to switch things up when it comes to her style.
The 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward and SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand back in 2023 for a fun and flirty photo shoot in Los Angeles—took to her Instagram account this week to delight her 5 million followers with an incredible ensemble, which she humorously (and accurately) described as “Wednesday [Addams] in Prada.” The look was one part punk rock, one part preppy chic, all parts perfection.
You can check out Reese’s Instagram post here.
In the five-photo carousel, the basketball superstar sported an adorable all-black outfit featuring a high-neck top and a belted micro mini skirt. Both pieces were crafted with subtle silver hardware details in the top’s zipper and the skirt’s belt buckle, adding dimension to the otherwise monochromatic base.
Her accessories were equally fabulous, consisting of a black watch, a pouch-style mini purse, rectangular glasses, white crew socks and Oxford-style shoes, adding to the overall “Dark Academia” vibes. Reese also switched up her hair for her latest photo drop, swapping out the golden blonde shade she’s been rocking recently for a sleek, dark look, which was parted down the center with a dramatic strand of blonde peeking out from underneath one side.
“so teaaaaa,” the Chicago Sky’s official Instagram account wrote in the athlete’s comment section.
“😍😍,” Aneesah Morrow added.
“😍😍😍 I love this,” Mia Davis proclaimed.
But this is hardly Reese’s first rodeo when it comes to donning an A+ look—in fact, the athlete’s Instagram account could double as a style inspiration mood board given all of the luxe looks featured there. And this love isn’t simply an opinion, as her fashion expertise was further cemented back in July when she was named a LeagueFits Eastern Conference All-Star.
This accolade is one of many for Reese when it came to her style in 2025, as the athlete’s year quite literally started with a feature in Vogue back in January. During her chat with the iconic magazine, Reese opened up about how and when her love of fashion began.
“It’s always been both: basketball and fashion [...] But I was a fashion girlie from a young age, too,” she told the outlet. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”