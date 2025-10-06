Angel Reese’s New Line with Juicy Couture Aims to ‘Make You Feel Unstoppable’
Angel Reese’s latest win? Keeping her fanbase comfortable and chic this fall. Today Oct. 6, the one-time SI Swimsuit model and two-time WNBA All-Star unveiled that she’s joining forces with Juicy Couture for a new line with the brand, Angel Couture.
“Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion. Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun and make you feel unstoppable,” Reese stated in a Monday morning release.
The Maryland native continued that she “grew up loving the brand.” Reese has showcased quite a few outfits repping multicolored velour sweatsuits from the apparel line—with a tunnel fit in 2024 and pregame look in 2023, months before she was deemed an NCAA champion at Louisiana State University.
The line includes pastel tracksuits in a trio of shades: a magenta hue called “Bubblegum,” a baby pink deemed “Whisper Pink” and “Frosted,” which is an icy light blue. Its hoodies range from $119 to $139, while its pants are priced from $99 to $119.
The collection also features an all-black sweatsuit, with a cropped zip-up hoodie ($119) and wide-leg pants ($99), along with a graphic T-shirt dress ($69) and cropped racerback tank top ($65) of the same shade. Plus, the brand released a specific “Long Length” velour pant ($149), which Reese models in the snap below.
The label and two-year WNBA star debuted the line in a joint Instagram post this morning, as fans raved over the items. On X, Reese confirmed that her line is curated for fellow tall women. For reference, the baller is 6’ 3”.
“YES FOR TALLL GIRLS 💗💗💗💗” one fan cheered.
“The sweats being tall woman friendly >>>> I will be buying 🙂↕️,” a user penned.
“Getting me some, and tall girl friendly = a dream,” another commenter agreed.
While the WNBA season has come to a close for Reese, she is keeping plenty busy this offseason. In addition to the clothing collab, her first film, A House of Dynamite, debuts on Netflix later this month. Reese is not just stopping at a clothing line, either. The press release also disclosed that the 23-year-old is now “the face” of Juicy Couture’s beloved staple fragrance, Viva La Juicy, as well.
