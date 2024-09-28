Angel Reese Goes Old School in Pale Pink Juicy Couture Jacket, Diamond Necklace
There are many things that Angel Reese does well, but perhaps the two most important (in our eyes at least) are basketball and fashion.
Earlier this year, the LSU graduate (who helped her college team to its first national championship in program history in 2023) was drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft. With the seventh pick, the Chicago Sky selected the power forward, and she officially entered the league.
All season, the rookie looked at home in her new bright blue uniform. She was named to the WNBA All-Star team in July and broke the league’s single-season rebound record earlier this month. Soon after, a wrist injury brought an end to her debut season. But, despite the setback, Reese has a lot to show for herself after just one season with the Sky—and not simply on the court, either.
In addition to bringing greater attention to the WNBA through her impressive on-court performance, Reese has garnered extensive media attention through her pre-game fashion. Right at the forefront of the elevated tunnel style movement, the 22-year-old has effectively proven that WNBA players (rookies and vets alike) can do it all. They can turn the arena tunnels into their personal runways on the same night that they put up game-winning or record-breaking performances on the court.
Players are affording increased attention to their pre-game outfits, and perhaps the best part is that it’s given us a taste of their own unique styles. Skylar Diggins-Smith’s pre-game looks are vastly different from her teammate Nika Mühl’s, yet both are stylish in their own right. Reese, for her part, has also curated her own personal brand of tunnel fashion. For the rookie, sporty streetwear is the name of the game.
Some of her best pre-game—or, since her injury, courtside—styles feature edgy athleisure (think sweats, crops and sneakers) complemented by refined accessories (like designer bags, jewelry or sunglasses). And each one is nothing more than a testament to her own brand. Which is to say, even outside of the tunnel-turned-runway, Reese’s style remains constant.
In other words, we weren’t surprised to see one of her latest looks: a pale pink windbreaker from the collaboration between Juicy Couture and Reebok. It isn’t the first time she’s worn either brand. Reese is a Reebok athlete with her own signature collection, and she wore a blue velour tracksuit from Juicy Couture earlier this season. But it is the first time that we’ve seen her opt for an item from their collaboration. As always, though, she paired the sporty and chic jacket with refined accessories: a Chanel handbag and diamond necklace.