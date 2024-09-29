Jordan Chiles Rocks Sporty Fieldside Style in Jersey, Pleated Mini Skirt at Seahawks Game
For months now, we’ve been counting down the days until the fall. It’s a highly-anticipated season here at SI Swimsuit, and not merely because it brings cooler weather and new fashion trends. Though, of course, that is a big part of it. We’re not ones to hide our excitement about global fashion weeks.
But in addition to the slew of fashion-forward events that are sweeping the globe (and taking over New York, Milan and Paris), the fall season brings another highly-anticipated change, too: the start of football season. With college and professional football back for the foreseeable future, our weekends just got a touch more exciting. Aside from the watch parties and the snacks (two integral pieces of the game day tradition), we here at SI Swimsuit have our eyes peeled for the very best of game day fashion.
Football games present a unique opportunity for attendees to blend seasonal style with a touch of team spirit. It gives the most fashionable the chance to try out trends in a more relaxed atmosphere. Take Xandra Pohl’s recent Cincinnati Bengals ensemble, for example. The professional DJ used the fieldside opportunity to try on Y2K style for size. Rather than swinging for a typical pair of denim, she reached back into the past for her styling. She landed on a pair of dark wash low-waisted jeans, which she paired with a cropped mesh Bengals jersey.
If there has been one constant thread that we’ve witnessed among game day styles thus far, it has been the jersey. Pohl, of course, embraced the style. But American model Chanel Iman also styled a jersey for a recent New England Patriots game. So, too, did Jordan Chiles.
The 2024 Olympic gymnast had the honor of raising the 12 Flag as the Seattle Seahawks took on the Miami Dolphins on their home turf on Sunday, Sept. 22. For the occasion, the Paris gold medalist opted for a sporty chic look. She paired her black pleated Nike skirt with a cropped Seahawks jersey and a matching Seahawks baseball cap.
The style was simple and to the point, just as all of the best looks tend to be for game days. After all, if these recent styles have taught us anything, it’s that all you need is a jersey and a good pair of pants (or a skirt!) to curate a good sidelines outfit.