Angel Reese Serves Winter Goddess Vibes With Sweater Mini Dress, Boots for Latest Tunnel Walk Look
Angel Reese’s new Instagram post proves that just because you might have to bundle up during the winter season doesn’t mean you also have to sacrifice your style. The basketball star, who plays on the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and the Unrivaled’s Rose, not only shows the power of layering with this look but also the power of a monochrome ensemble.
From the cropped white mini wrap jacket covering up her soft mini tie dress to the fluffy white fur bucket hat from Tyler Lambert ($160) and brown-lined black sunglasses not too far below, every item involved in this outfit is implemented to perfection. However, it’s hard not to notice the real showstopper of the entire ensemble: the dramatic knee-high boots.
These polar boots—also courtesy of the brand Tyler Lambert ($295)—are not just made for walking; they’re made for strutting, too. Be it because of the snow white color or the timeless fur, all anyone can focus on are the boots. Without a doubt, they are a pair that any fashion lover would love to have in their closet. Fortunately, fans of these boots can snag them from the online store today.
Reese’s winter goddess ensemble for a recent tunnel walk with Unrivaled is a real head-turner. So much so that it’s nearly impossible not to fawn over.
The Rose Basketball Club secured the win against the Laces Basketball Club in Monday’s (March 3) game. It was close, but in the end, the Rose scored 58 points while the Lace scored 53. Reese’s teammate Chelsea Gray made the difference by scoring a two-point shot, which was the tipping point for the match.
The Sports Illustrated model—who made her debut with the brand in Los Angeles in 2023—also achieved some excellent stats in this game. Reese had 15 defensive rebounds, two offensive rebounds and four assists, and helped the team score 16 points. Marking her longest on-court time with the Rose, the 22-year-old played impressively for 24 minutes.
Her next game with the Rose Basketball Club will be on Friday, March 7, against the Lunar Owls Basketball Club. Another game closely follows this one, slated to go down on Monday, March 10, against the Vinyl Basketball game. For both games, we expect the Maryland native to put up another stellar performance.
With Reese’s next game around the corner, another stunning outfit from her tunnel walk is more than likely to come.