Anna Hall’s Cobalt Tankini Should Be the Newest Addition to Your Summer Wardrobe
Anna Hall is an absolute powerhouse in every sense of the word. The second-highest scoring heptathlon competitor in the history of the event—alongside Carolina Klüft—is a force of nature, and this was no exception during her SI Swimsuit debut this year.
On the coastline of Boca Raton, the Colorado native joined a star-studded athletic roster (which included Team USA Track and Field teammate Gabby Thomas) for her debut photo shoot with the magazine. “I hope people take away that being strong is powerful,” Hall shared from set. The athlete looked like a true superhero in this magnetic suit from Andi Bagus.
This Pisces Bikini—worn by Hall as she powerfully posed by the oceanside— features a longline tankini top with contrast trim, paired with itty bitty thong bottoms to match. The $59 two-piece is the perfect summertime look and comes in seven other color combinations, including green and hot pink, orange and chocolate brown, among others.
If you’re a fan of the set’s style but are looking to add an extra textural element, the suit also comes in a ribbed pattern. The Gemini Tank Top ($34) and the Gemini Thong ($29.99), which are sold separately—as opposed to the duo that Hall sported—come in their own unique color ways, including baby pink and yellow, and marigold and navy blue.
Shop ALL of the Andi Bagus swimsuits featured in the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue here!
“[The shoot] was so far out of my comfort zone at first,” Hall told NBC Olympics and Paralympics following the magazine’s release in May.
“But it ended up being a lot of fun,” she continued, adding that she was “proud of the magazine” for showcasing a plethora of “strong female athletes” in the issue.
“I think it's really important for young girls to see strong bodies, see muscles,” she added. “To be a part of that representation was great for me because growing up, that was probably what I needed to see, too.”
Hall reflected on her own journey to loving her figure while on set with SI Swimsuit, explaining, “There was definitely some growing pains in learning to be comfortable, just having a body that looks different.”
In fact, it was other female athletes—along with her coaches and sisters, Hall says—that shifted her mindset during this time. “I was like, well, I think so highly of these people and, yeah, they are strong, yes, they do have big quads, yes, they have arm muscles,” she continued. “I shouldn’t be ashamed of that.”