Anya Taylor-Joy Nails Sheer Aesthetic in Two-Piece Set During Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is underway, and that means A-listers have descended upon the City of Light to celebrate all things in vogue. One such celebrity? Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who attended the Christian Dior womenswear spring-summer 2025 runway show on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Last Night in Soho star donned a monochromatic outfit from the luxury designer’s ready-to-wear collection, including an intricate and sleeveless cream crochet crop top and a matching floor-length skirt on her lower half. Taylor-Joy and her stylist, Ryan Hastings, paired the chic and classy look with black combat boots.
For glam, hairstylist Gregory Russell styled the star’s bleach blonde locks into a sleek and straight blowout, while makeup artist Georgie Eisdell opted for a smokey eye, bold brows and a rose-nude lip.
While many of us have packed our crochet garments away for the season, we simply can’t get over how well Taylor-Joy introduced this typically summery aesthetic into the fall, particularly with the help of the autumn-appropriate chunky black boots.
Eisdell broke down her client’s full look on Instagram, where she listed out each of the Dior Beauty products she used on Taylor-Joy (the Hollywood star has been a global brand ambassador for Dior since 2021). Plenty of fans chimed into the comments section with praise over the actress’s entire ensemble for the occasion.
“Jaw. Dropped. Picked it up. Dropped again 🪄 ✨ 🔥,” one person wrote.
“Magnifique 🔥👏❤️,” someone else added.
“Stunning!😍 Magnificent work 👏🔥,” another user applauded.
“Love the monochrome fall vibes!” an additional fan cheered.
And though the 28-year-old Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress has an impeccable sense of style, she recently told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she was “unaware of fashion of a really long time,” and mainly used clothing as a tool to get into character. Eventually, she ended up cultivating her own personal style, and today is known for rocking incredibly high-fashion looks on the red carpet.
“Fashion began as a means of feeling comfortable,” Taylor-Joy told the outlet. “The actual experience of a red carpet was so anxiety-inducing for me. I found that if I was making it about something more artful, then I just turned off a part of my brain that usually would be afraid and that made me excited about it instead. It really does feel like a kind of armor. But the deeper I got, the more obsessed with fashion I became.”