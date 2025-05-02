Ashley Graham Is a Fiery Fashionista in All-Red Monochrome Look for Revlon
We know Ashley Graham can strut down the runway, but she can also effortlessly strut down the cobblestone streets of New York City—especially in an outfit as hot as this one!
On Thursday, the three-time SI Swimsuit model shared her newest look with her 21.3 million Instagram followers, featuring a monochromatic ensemble that flaunted the model’s gorgeous figure.
En route to a Revlon Colorsilk event, Graham posed for an impromptu photo shoot in the city. The model sported a bodycon cherry red mini dress with a flattering high neck, matching sheer red tights and a pair of closed-toe pumps. She captioned her post with a plethora of red emojis.
“you look amazing!!!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Gabriella Halikas commented.
“This look is a vibe,” one fan concurred.
“LOVE this red on red!! 😍,” another commenter added.
“We love our Queen ❤️,” Revlon chimed in.
The Revlon event comes on the heels of a busy month for the “model, mogul, [and] mama”—a title coined by Graham herself in her Instagram bio. The 37-year-old recently added “Broadway Star” to her list of accolades, making her debut in the musical Chicago on April 15. Playing the iconic role of Roxie Hart, Graham expressed her excitement for her newest venture in a March 13 post.
“I wrote this down on my vision board back in 2019…be careful what you wish for, because dreams do come true. See you on Broadway!!!” Graham wrote, sharing a montage of behind the scenes footage.
“Soo exciting ash!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid exclaimed.
“WHOAH!!! You’re going to crush it!!!!!” Chelsea Handler declared.
Just over a week after her Broadway debut, Graham kept her foot on the gas and released a Mother’s Day edit with Victoria’s Secret. In a four-slide carousel shared to Instagram, the model debuted a plunging black lace one-piece with a matching satin robe, a staple white bra with dainty gold hardware and a sneak peek of the shoot with her loved ones.
And it doesn’t stop there. Just three days ago, JCPenney shared an inside look at a future collaboration with Graham.
“An exciting partnership is in the works,” the brand’s 18-second video with the model stated. “You won’t want to miss it.”
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for all of Graham’s future adventures as her career continues to soar to new heights. For now, she’ll spend the bulk of this month on stage, as her tenure with Chicago continues until May 25!