Bar Refaeli Pairs Sultry Black Lace Set With Dramatic Fur Jacket, Bold Red Lip
Seven-time SI Swimsuit star Bar Refaeli shared a jaw-dropping Instagram post, blending sultry sophistication with timeless glam. The supermodel, best known for her 2009 cover feature with Raphael Mazzucco in the Grenadines, and for gracing the front pages of numerous additional major magazines, has carved a name for herself as one of the most successful runway and campaign staples of her generation.
The 39-year-old, who will celebrate her next milestone birthday in June, donned a striking black lace lingerie set from Femina, showcasing her washboard abs, slim legs and overall toned physique as well as her contagious confidence. Layered over the set was a dramatic, multi-toned fur jacket that added an air of vintage Hollywood glamour as well as the modern-day mob wife aesthetic. The outfit was completed with bold black sneakers and a vibrant ruby red lip. Her glam was equally captivating: a slicked-back dirty blonde bun and a glowy makeup base with feathered brows, rosy cheeks and her natural freckles shining through.
When it comes to beauty inspiration, Refaeli credits her mother as her ultimate icon. “My mum is my beauty icon because she represents what I think beauty is,” she once shared. “It’s not about someone who applies make-up really well or knows how to cut her hair. It’s just about someone who is beautiful because they’re happy.”
She also looks up to models (and fellow SI Swimsuit stalwarts) like Cindy Crawford, Elle Macpherson and Heidi Klum for embracing motherhood without compromising their careers, adding, “It’s admirable to see women put family first and still thrive professionally.”
Today, the mom of three, who shares her children Liv, Elle and David with husband Adi Ezra, uses her platform to promote self-confidence, healthy living and the importance of balancing family and career. She is also the face of Caroline Lemke eyewear and the founder of upcoming lifestyle brand Livelle, which is marked as “coming soon” on Instagram.
Over her years with SI Swimsuit, Refaeli traveled everywhere from Jamaica to the Maldives and famously posed alongside athletes, Michael Phelps, Chris Paul and Rafael Nadal for a special feature in the 2012 issue.
“I was [photographed] on three different occasions, because their schedules are so hectic that I had to travel specially every time, like twelve hours, just for a one-day shoot,” Rafaeli shared of the exciting opportunity. “It was fun because we were just being silly, and it wasn’t all about posing; it was just about the energy and the vibe around it, and we had a blast with the three of them. I’m, like, obsessed with sports, and I follow sports, so for me, every time I meet an athlete I’m really, really, um, like a 6-year-old girl.”