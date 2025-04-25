Barbie Ferreira Wears the Ultimate Little Black Dress in Barcelona for New Instagram Post
Barbie Ferreira stunned in a form-fitting black dress that hugged every single one of her curves fabulously at the 2025 BCN Film Fest in Barcelona, Spain.
Ferreira’s gorgeous outfit began with two cutout straps going in a crisscross direction across her neckline. The straps connected to the rest of the piece beneath her arms, which consisted of black fabric skimming down the length of her body. A large, bold, tight belt that matched the straps could be seen wrapped around her waist, creating an hourglass figure that would turn anyone’s head.
She paired the knee-length dress with sheer black pantyhose, which were the perfect accessory to complement the outfit. And speaking of perfection, her hair was also to die for, done up in a slightly messy bun with curls in the front and a cute swoop on the side. The same could be said for her daring makeup, which consisted of dramatic black eyeliner shaped around her eyes, as well as a nice pink lip.
But an outfit this stunning couldn’t just have been seen on the red carpet, as her fans on social media deserved to know just how dazzling the actress looked for this special event! With that in mind, she shared photos from the red carpet to her Instagram account, simply captioning the post, “thank u barcelona and @bcnfilmfestival 🫦.”
At the festival, Ferreira’s film Bob Trevino Likes It was acknowledged and surely left some viewers forever transformed after seeing such a powerful story, but the ball doesn’t stop rolling there for Ferreira, as yet another one of the star’s projects has recently gained some major attention.
Ferreira played the original role of Loren Montgomery in the 2024 Broadway play Cult of Love. Zachary Quinto, Molly Bernard, Shailene Woodley and Christopher Lowell also starred in the play, which was written by the talented playwright Leslye Headland. Before the show wrapped in Feb. 2025, Ferreira’s Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney attended one of the performances, which was an experience Ferreira looked back on fondly.
“I got a text that day, between the matinee and the evening [performance], from [Sweeney] asking ‘Can I come? I wrapped early.’ She came, I had no idea, I wasn‘t expecting it, I thought she was going to be busy, but she came, she showed up and it was so wonderful,” Ferreira told PEOPLE. “It was so beautiful to be supported like that, especially like in a live theater. It was unexpected and I’m just so happy she came to support. I love Sydney.”
Cult of Love is now an official Outer Critics Circle Awards nominee after receiving a nomination in the Outstanding New Broadway Play category. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 22.