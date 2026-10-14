‘Baywatch’ Star Brooks Nader Proves She Is a Style Chameleon at MIPCOM 2026

While appearing at MIPCOM 2026 in Cannes, France, over the last several days, SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader has been promoting Fox’s forthcoming Baywatch reboot in style. And following the first official trailer drop of the series, which landed online yesterday, we’re more excited for the premiere than ever.

On Monday, Oct. 12, Nader attended a Baywatch photo call at Palais des Festivals alongside her costar Stephen Amell. Nader’s mother, Holland, was also in tow, and there was a fun SI Swimsuit crossover moment when Nader was photographed alongside fellow SI Swimsuit legend Christie Brinkley. The 72-year-old supermodel was in attendance promoting her own upcoming project, Uptown Girl: The Christie Brinkley Story. Both women were clad in red for the occasion, with Nader rocking a sultry archival Hervé Léger bandage dress and Brinkley clad in a gorgeous long-sleeved number with ruched detailing and a metallic buckle at the waist.

Christie Brinkley and Brooks Nader | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

While Baywatch doesn’t yet have a premiere date as of press time, it will hit the network in January 2027. Nader will make her scripted series debut playing Selene, the captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards. Meanwhile, Amell, who is best known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen on the CW superhero series Arrow, stars as Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon from the original Baywatch series.

On Tuesday, Nader and Amell spoke on a panel, titled “Baywatch: The World’s Most-Watched Series Returns,” alongside Fox and Fremantle executives, where they discussed the highly-anticipated reboot before it premieres early next year. During the session on Oct. 13, Nader switched up her aesthetic for the day, channeling Catwoman energy in a monochromatic black ensemble made up of a plunging corset top, leggings, opera gloves and knee-high pointed-toe boots. The 29-year-old Louisiana native perched a pair of black sunglasses atop her head to complete the look.

Brooks Nader | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Following the Baywatch panel, Nader and Amell attended a cocktail reception where they (once again!) ran into Brinkley. In addition to promoting her forthcoming docuseries, Brinkley took part in a ceremony in which her handprints were added to the Chemin des Étoiles in Cannes, an honor similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

Christie Brinkley, Stephen Amell and Brooks Nader | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

As SI Swimsuit fans know, Nader and Brinkley have a very special history together. In 2019, Brinkley’s vote helped the Love Thy Nader star win the brand’s Swim Search open casting call, and at the same time, gave the younger model some words of wisdom that she has held close throughout her career.

“[Christie said] ‘Show up with a smile on your face. Show up on time. Be nice to everybody. It’s not easy. You will be in two degree weather in a bikini. You’ll have bad conditions, you’ll be tired, you’ll be jet-lagged, but always have a smile on your face. Always work extremely hard and always be grateful,’” Nader stated in 2024, the year she was deemed a brand legend. “I was like ‘that’s all I need.’ And, to this day [Christie] is never not smiling. She’s always on time. She’s always hardworking. And, that’s probably why—besides being drop dead gorgeous—she has gotten so far in her life and career. I took [that advice] with me forever.”

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