Berkleigh Wright Channels Vintage Vibes in Ab-Flaunting Bikini Snap
Berkleigh Wright is giving vintage glam in her latest Instagram-worthy moment—and fans can’t get enough. The SI Swimsuit model posed for a stunning black-and-white film photo captured by Maria Piracci, and the vibes were immaculate. The 30-year-old wore a cropped baby graphic tee and low-rise string-tie bikini bottoms, flaunting her sculpted abs and slim figure. With a vintage camera in one hand and a bright smile lighting up her face, she looked like the perfect blend of 90s nostalgia and beachside ease.
Her long blonde hair flowed in soft, textured waves—an effortlessly undone look that complemented the throwback aesthetic. Between her flawless skin, natural glam, and joyful energy, Wright reminded fans exactly why she’s become a breakout favorite.
“On 🎞️,” the Kansas native captioned the image with a fitting emoji.
“Love this 👏👏👏,” fellow 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“Casually 🔥,” Madison Blampied wrote.
“😍😍😍insane,” Kateri Dion added.
“Superstar !!,” Sophie Julia exclaimed.
“this is so cute !!,” Nikki Rozen complimented.
“It’s giving 2008 Holister model and I LOVE IT,” one fan chimed.
“You’re beautiful and pretty!,” another declared
Wright was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2023, making her debut in the speical 60th anniversary issue last year. She was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize for her rookie spread and has since continued to evolve in front of the camera with each new modeling opportunity.
“I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” Wright told the brand. “It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”
Now based in Los Angeles, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader and captain left pro cheerleading late last year to pursue modeling full time while continuing her role as a technical account manager at Oracle. She’s the true definition of a multi-hyphenate.
“When I think of SI Swimsuit, I think ‘strong’ because I think the brand is made up of such a diverse group of really, really strong women who support other strong women, and it makes you just want to be a better version of yourself,” she added.