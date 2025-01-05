Berkleigh Wright’s Red Thong Bikini Features the Flirtiest Peek-a-Boo Top—Available in Multiple Colors
2024 was a monumental year for former Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright, and we have a feeling 2025 will be just as exciting. Now that we’ve closed a chapter on a year and have begun the next, it’s hard not to reflect on some of the most memorable swimsuits featured in last year’s magazine.
We still have a few months until the 2025 issue comes out in May, which will introduce readers to a plethora of new designs and styles. But one thing’s for sure when we’re talking 2025 swimwear trends—cut-outs are here to stay. And one of Wright’s cut-out styles she wore in Belize is one you should get your hands on while you still can.
One of the more popular styles of the moment, swimwear with daring and unique cut-outs is definitely in with prominent brands, models and A-list celebrities. We’ve said goodbye to repetitive styles and have seen so many unexpected and flattering features, like the cut-outs, in recent years. If you’re looking to add a new two-piece to your closet, one that will no doubt attract an audience, look no further than the scarlet red thong bikini Wright rocked for the 2024 issue.
From Andi Bagus, this item features a flattering caged top that you can tie with strings, giving it a cut-out, peek-a-boo look, as well as adjustable straps to ensure it fits perfectly. The barely-there micro string bottoms are super low-rise and provide just about the only coverage you’d need if you’re going for a sexy vibe… which, who isn’t? And if red isn’t your color—though we’re sure it is—it comes in two other colors: Black and Royal Blue.
Rascal Bikini, $69.99 in Scarlet Red (andi-bagus.com)
It’s hard to beat a look this good, thanks to Wright’s killer looks, photographer Derek Kettela’s skills and the daring Andi Bagus two-piece.
Wright, who has been spotted spending time with Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin, debuted with SI Swimsuit in 2024 as a brand rookie alongside a group of other incredible women after co-winning Swim Search. After turning 30 last year, the Kansas native made the big decision to leave cheerleading behind her and relocate to Los Angeles to pursue modeling and other career opportunities.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and also just like realize my potential and everything else that I wanted to do. I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and that [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that,” Wright told SI Swimsuit last year. “[My fellow Swim Search co-winners] helped me so much with [confidence] because we all lift each other up, and we help each other realize our potentials and our strengths.”
We can’t wait to see all that Wright does—and what awesome swimsuits she’ll wear—in 2025.