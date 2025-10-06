Berkleigh Wright Leans Into Street Style With Jorts and Carolina Tee for Game Day
Berkleigh Wright knows how to show up and show out on game day, and her latest look proves that WAG fashion is entering its street style era.
Game day fashion
For the Carolina Panthers’ home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 5, the SI Swimsuit model shared a TikTok featuring her full ‘fit check. The 27–24 win wasn’t the only thing worth celebrating.
Wright paired mid-rise, baggy black Levi’s jorts with an oversized vintage tee from The Locker Room. The blue-white-and-gray graphic tee, repping the Panthers, was cropped into a flattering silhouette by tucking it into her bra, showing off her toned abs and long, sculpted legs. She completed the look with classic black adidas Sambas, white crew socks and a clear Sheer Gear purse embossed with boyfriend Sam Martin’s last name.
The Kansas native, who recently moved in with the football player in Charleston, added a layered silver necklace stack, including a dainty No. 6 pendant (the punter’s jersey number), David Yurman hoop earrings and sleek black sunglasses from Revolve.
Beauty look that lasts all four quarters
Her soft, bouncy blonde curls framed her face perfectly, while glowy glam kept things fresh and camera-ready.
“I usually pick out my outfit the day before, so I know what I’m putting on,” Wright tells SI Swimsuit in an exclusive interview. Getting ready doesn’t take long; she sticks to a minimal glowy base, a coat of mascara and a swipe of lip liner, with gloss and powder tossed in her clear purse for quick touch-ups. “It gets super hot,” she notes, which is why she keeps her makeup light and natural.
After all, she’s often tailgating before and enjoying her go-to stadium combo: a hot dog and a glass of wine while cheering during the game.
“My annual Sunday fit check, ily my loyal followers ,” the 31-year-old captioned the TikTok. She danced along to Taylor Swift’s new track, “Opalite,” from The Life of a Showgirl.
Keeping it simple and stylish
When it comes to Panthers game day style, Wright opts for casual streetwear with subtle, sentimental touches. Her staples include crisp white baby tees, baggy jeans and accessories customized with nods to her boyfriend.
“I’m trying to make my own stuff because it’s so expensive nowadays to get anything personalized,” she shares. Tapping into her dance background—and years spent surrounded by glitzy costumes—the former Denver Broncos cheerleader has been experimenting with a Cricut machine to DIY more custom looks this season.
Wright says she’s inspired by fellow SI Swimsuit model and WAG Christen Goff, who’s married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. “Her style really relates to mine,” she explains. “It’s classic, but classy. Not too far-fetched, but she’s still repping her man, as she should.”