Happy Birthday to XANDRA: the DJ and SI Swimsuit Model Making Moves in the Music Industry
The younger version of XANDRA would be proud of everything she’s accomplished thus far. In just 25 years, this talented individual evolved from a young girl from Cincinnati, Ohio, to a renowned DJ who spins at some of the coolest venues all across the world.
And the glass ceilings she’s broken haven’t gone unnoticed, especially in a field like DJing, where women tend to go unrecognized in the male-dominated field.
“Everyone saying that I couldn’t do it or that I’m not a real DJ or that I have no idea what I’m doing, you know, I still get those comments to this day,” XANDRA shared with the brand just a few years into her career. “I feel like [I’m] kind of really breaking that stereotype.“
“You can be a normal girl who loves music. You don’t need to have crazy hair, like a crazy personality. You can be like a normal person and have goals and aspirations and just live your life. You don’t need to be crazy; you can just be yourself and do amazing things. Being a girl in the industry has been very, very difficult.”
And so, we want to celebrate XANDRA and her special day by taking a look back at some of the photos that capture what an incredible person the two-time SI Swimsuit model is.
A steady rise
Before she became the successful woman she is today, XANDRA began chasing her dreams. This led her to officially dive into the world of DJing at just 18 years old. Fortunately, she struck gold, as a few fellow DJs recognized her talent and knew she had what it took to go far.
“Boys do not like to give girls any credit, especially when it comes to DJing, so I really had to fight for myself there,” she said. “Then I ended up getting noticed by some guys who run some of the clubs, and I ended up DJing my first club when I was 18 in Miami. I’ve been doing it ever since, just trying to plow my way through the industry, really.”
From there, XANDRA attended the University of Miami, where she graduated with a major in Marketing and a minor in Music Business. The tools she received during her college days equipped her to market herself and promote her talents for the world to see.
The life of any party
In true XANDRA fashion, she makes sure that partygoers are leaving better than they came after hearing her toe-tapping, head-banging sets. Some of the places her unique sound has taken her include SXSW Austin, the 2025 installment of the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and Ushuaïa Ibiza’s nightclub.
“I like to play music that makes everyone dance and have a good time [...] I play a song and then I see how the crowd reacts to it, and if they don’t react to it in the way that I want them to, I can change genre.“
She went on, adding, “My belief is that if the girls are happy, the boys are happy. If they’re dancing, the guys are dancing. So I feel like by keeping the girls happy and making sure everyone has a good time, that’s the best type of music you can play.“
And clubgoers aren’t the only people privy to how great XANDRA is, as her work has also been acknowledged by Forbes. She was featured in the outlet’s 30 Under 30 in the music category and Top Creators Earnings list.
Her social media following certainly warranted this acclaim, especially because in this digital world, she has still managed to carve out a community for herself. With over 600,000 followers on Instagram and 1.3 million on TikTok, it’s evidently clear that XANDRA is here to stay and slay.
SI Swimsuit past and present
XANDRA can also proudly call herself a two-time SI Swimsuit model. She officially joined the brand in 2024 with a remarkable feature in Belize.
“I am going to be a Sports Illustrated Rookie,” she said at the time. “I wish I could put into words [what this means] ... like what. If you guys know anything about me, this has been my dream since I was a wee little lad. I saw Kate Upton on that cover and I was like ‘that needs to be me.’”
In 2025, she returned for a stunning sophomore photo shoot in Jamaica. Her beauty and grace were emphasized with every snap in both shoots.
As for her next steps, the possibilities are endless. She’s already accomplished so much that the only thing anyone can do is sit back, relax and watch her go.
We hope you have a fantastic birthday, XANDRA!