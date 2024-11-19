Berkleigh Wright Turns Heads in Stylish All-Denim Outfit at LA Clippers Game
For weeks now, we’ve been talking all things NFL sidelines fashion. The 2024 season kicked off in early September, and each week we’ve found new inspiration to draw from in the crowd. Some of the more notable fashionable stars in the crowd include the likes of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Alix Earle—all three of whom have sported immaculate game day outfits this season. We would know, we’re taking notes after all.
But with the start of the NBA season at the beginning of November, a new type of game day style has entered the equation. Now, we’re not just scouting the crowds at the biggest stadiums in the country for good outfit inspiration, we’re also taking a look at the courtside seats at basketball arenas for the same reason.
So when we got a glimpse of Berkleigh Wright’s outfit at the latest LA Clippers game, we knew we had to make note of it—and share our thoughts with you. It was relatively simple, really, but totally chic all the same. She paired stylish light wash jeans with a simple black tank top and an oversized denim jacket. To that, she added black pointed boots and a small Goyard clutch.
Only weeks into the professional basketball season, we haven’t seen many outfits worth writing home about. But Wright’s was one. We appreciated it as much for its simplicity as we did for its stunning (luxury) accessories.
For Wright, sitting courtside at Intuit Dome is a relatively new experience. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie just moved to Los Angeles earlier this year, after several years spent in Denver, where she was a member of the Denver Broncos cheerleading team. After her debut in Belize, she decided to finally pursue her full-time modeling ambitions.
And, by all appearances, the model is absolutely thriving in her new home—and doing it in style, too. With months remaining in the NBA season, we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of Wright (or her good courtside style) on the LA Clippers sidelines. In any case, we’ll be keeping tabs on game day style at the NFL and NBA matchups for the rest of the season. And you can expect that we will report back with all of our favorite inspirational ’fits from time to time. After all, there’s nothing better than a good game day look.