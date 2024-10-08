Taylor Swift’s Latest NFL Game Day Look Is So Fall-Coded
Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday night game was the most quintessential fall fashion moment. Dressed in a burgundy plaid mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, with off-the-shoulder sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a ruched, corseted bodice and asymmetrical hem, the pop star served major Blair Waldorf vibes. She accessorized with a heart-shaped purse, dangly earrings, a Cartier rope necklace and knee-high black platform boots (also from the luxury fashion label) to complete her ensemble.
Swift also wore her diamond-encrusted “TNT” bracelet honoring her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The gorgeous custom-made piece was a gift from the three-time Super Bowl champion, meant to mimic the beaded friendship bracelets Swifties bring to concerts and the one Kelce brought (with his phone number on it) to shoot his shot the first time he attended “The Eras Tour.”
The star of the show, however, had to be the little glitter freckles that adorned her nose and cheeks and glistened under the Arrowhead Stadium lights. The 14-time Grammy Award winning artist looked absolutely “Bejeweled,” and she opted for her signature radiant glowy base, ultra-glossy red lipstick and fierce black cat eye liner. Swift’s honey brown locks were tied back into a ponytail with her bangs freshly blown out and smooth.
The 34-year-old watched the Chiefs defeat the New Orleans Saints alongside her father Scott Swift from a suite. The star athlete, who turned 35 on Saturday, and the singer have become the internet‘s favorite couple over the past year, after first being romantically linked last summer. The two are constantly supporting one another’s careers and sharing the sweetest messages about each other in interviews. Kelce makes appearances all over the globe to attend Swift’s “The Eras Tour” shows, while Swift is constantly returning the favor by cheering him on during his games. We’re obsessed with how the two go out of their way to be present for one another, even with their packed schedules.
The “You Belong With Me” singer wrapped up the European leg of her tour in mid-August, and after a two-month hiatus, she will return to the stage in Miami on Oct. 18. Last month, she walked away with seven Moon Men at MTV’s Video Music Awards and gave Kelce the cutest nod while accepting her Video of the Year Award for her collaboration with Post Malone on the track “Fortnight.”
“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she gushed on stage.
Following a bye week, the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20.