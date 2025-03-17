Berkleigh Wright Is a Vision in Cream-Colored Vest Mini Dress: Shop Her Look
To prepare for the soon-coming spring season, Berkleigh Wright dons a stunning cream mini dress for a gorgeous floral event. The warmer months are on the way which means more and more opportunities for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to show off her spring/summer wardrobe.
For this look, documented on Instagram, Wright wore a vest mini dress ensemble from ASTR The Label. The upper half of the piece included a button-up strapless top with a curve neckline and a slight open split at the the bottom. This split bottom opened into the lower half which featured a light mini skirt that stopped at the thighs.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Dilone Vest Mini Dress $138, (astrthelabel.com)
The brand will have to do a serious restock soon as all sizes are currently selling out due to how sophisticated and stylish the dress is. A timeless piece that can be worn during any occasion is bound to fly off the virtual racks, so be sure to grab the item before it’s gone.
But, just in case there’s a little more justification needed to splurge on the dress, here’s how fabulously elegant Wright looked in it.
It’s nice to see Wright in all smiles at the event hosted by ASTR The Label and stylists Danielle and Alix, dressing so beautifully that she lit up every room she walked in. Being this radiant wasn’t always easy, however, as the former Denver Broncos cheerleader has shared that her confidence journey has been a work in process. Fortunately, her SI Swimsuit rookie year was a driving force to launch herself into her life’s next steps.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and also just like realize my potential and everything else that I wanted to do,” Wright shared with us on the red carpet for a 60th anniversary event last November. “I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and that [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that.”
“My whole life I’ve been trying to fit myself in a box, and you don’t have to fit in a box,” she added. “You can be whatever the heck you want to be and do it unapologetically. SI helped me realize that.”
Her Belize debut photo shoot with photographer Derek Kettela was just a small taste of her riveting journey of self-love and confidence, marking the beginning of a wonderful era that has evolved into the life Wright is living today.
No doubt, she’s on the rise, styled extravagantly everywhere she goes.