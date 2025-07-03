Swimsuit

Cowgirl Core to Coastal Chic: SI Swimsuit’s Best Americana Photo Shoots

Look back at these all-American SI Swimsuit pics to celebrate a fun Fourth of July Weekend.

Diana Nosa

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. Hat by Lack of Color. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

The Americana fashion aesthetic is one of the most classic and traditional here in the United States, and what better time to embrace it than Fourth of July weekend? Between the red, white and blue colors, denim fabrics, plaid patterns or even an American flag patch, there are plenty of ways to showcase this style.

For this year’s holiday, we’re taking a look back at the SI Swimsuit archives to highlight five incredible photo shoots that embrace this timeless aesthetic.

Ilona Maher wears a red hoodie and navy blue bottoms in New York.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Bottoms by Miu Miu. Jacket by Miu Miu. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher is an all-American athlete. With an Olympic bronze medal under her belt, she proves she has the resilience to keep going, even when the going gets tough. A trailblazer, she reminds us that there’s nothing more American than chasing after even the wildest of dreams.

Her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Bellport, N.Y., for her September 2024 digital cover radiates confidence. In this photo in particular, she spreads her arms across the hood of the pale blue truck while basking under the East Coast sunlight, rocking the signature red, white and blue colors.

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. Hat by Lack of Color. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Well, howdy partner. It’s time to take a trip through the countryside in the back of a vintage truck. After all, this photo of Emily DiDonato sitting in a gorgeous white two-piece swimsuit by Bain de Minuit and a Lack of Color beige cowgirl hat screams “cowgirl chic.”

There are two things a cowgirl like DiDonato couldn’t turn down: a pick-up truck adventure in Sacramento, Calif., and a super cute outfit that has every head turning.

Myla Dalbesio poses in Saratoga, Wyo.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by MAAJI. Jacket by Levi's. Boots by Nocona Boots. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Western accessories are at the heart of Americana fashion. It could be the rustic charm that the aesthetic provides. SI Swimsuit model Myla Dalbesio proves why these pieces are so essential in her 2020 shoot in Wyoming.

Dalbesio stunned in this snap wearing a navy blue swimsuit from MAAJI and a classic light denim wash jacket from Levi’s. Of course, the main show-stopper here is those burnt umber brown killer boots from Nocona Boots, as they tied the entire outfit together for that perfect rugged look.

Sara Sampaio poses on a statue at Route 66.
Sara Sampaio was photographed by Ben Morris at Route 66. / Ben Morris/Sports Illustrated

Cowboy statue, meet cowgirl SI Swimsuit model Sara Sampaio. Sitting atop a statue along the strip of Route 66, the model was as daring as she is stylish. This feature was Americana to the core, as it included photos that redefined cowgirl couture—the photo above is evidence of just that.

Naomi Osaka wears a white dress in Malibu, Calif.
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Dress by Di Pesta. Necklace by Khiry. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Looking not dissimilar to Lady Liberty herself, Naomi Osaka was a coastal daydream in her cover model shoot in Malibu. She stood in front of the ocean blue waters, confident and dignified. Her drenched white dress by Di Pesta made for an angelic aesthetic on top of a truly timeless look.

From sea to shining sea, from ranch to rolling ranch and from coast to crawling coast, Americana fashion will never go out of style.

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

