Berkleigh Wright’s New Shoot Gives a Wednesday Addams Spin to Fall Fashion
Berkleigh Wright is entering her dark feminine era just in time for fall. The SI Swimsuit model shared a striking new set of digitals to kick off New York Fashion Week—and this time, it’s all about a moody black wardrobe that gives a modern Wednesday Addams energy.
Styling and glam
In the first photo, the 31-year-old sat confidently in front of a clean white backdrop, clad in a sculpting high-neck black bodysuit. Her long blonde locks were sleek and straight, parted deeply with one side tucked behind her ear. Minimal glam, feathered brows, a glossy neutral lip and softly bronzed cheeks, let her flawless face card and sizzling smolder take the spotlight.
The camera zoomed out for the next slide, revealing her bare legs folded to one side, accentuating her toned arms, long limbs and razor-sharp cheekbones.
Then came the preppy twist: Wright swapped into a black scoop-neck tank and micro pleated skirt, complete with subtle belt details. She paired it with sheer black tights and chunky Prada loafers, serving a look that screamed Wednesday-core in the chicest way.
“More w/ @alecwalworth,” she captioned the post, tagging her agencies across New York, Los Angeles and Miami.
Fans and friends react
“Natural beauty,” fellow SI Swim star Jena Sims commented.
“Hi beauty,” Kateri Dion added.
“Stunning my gosh!!” Abby Elinsky exclaimed.
“Serena van der Woodsen vibes in this fit,” one fan noted.
The reign of Wednesday continues
Wright shifted through each pose with poise and power, showing off her ever-growing range. While her aesthetic has spanned everything from ethereal goddess to sporty bombshell in recent shoots, this one leaned into sharp, sleek and mysterious—an ideal tribute to the Netflix hit Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega revived the iconic Addams character for a new generation.
With Season 2 holding the number one spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 shows in the U.S. this week, the shadowy, gothic style continues to influence fall fashion with pleated minis, dark palettes and lace details popping up everywhere from the runways to IG feeds.
Wright’s modeling career
Wright has been on a modeling hot streak since co-winning the 2023 SI Swimsuit Swim Search open casting call and making her rookie debut in the 2024 issue, shot by Derek Kettela in Belize. The Kansas native, who now lives in Los Angeles and also works as a technical account manager at Oracle, spent five years as a Denver Broncos cheerleader before pivoting to full-time modeling.
She’s also an avid reader, wellness lover and proud WAG—currently dating Carolina Panthers punter Sam Martin.