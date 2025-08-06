Swimsuit

Shop 6 Black and White Swimsuits Inspired by Wednesday Addams

With Season 2 of the beloved series dropping on Netflix today, we’re embracing the macabre with these looks.

Cara O’Bleness

Black and white one-piece
Black and white one-piece / SAME

Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday are (gloomily) rejoicing today, as the first four episodes of Season 2 are now available to stream. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, starring Jenna Ortega as the woeful titular character, is known for its incredible costume design, courtesy of Colleen Atwood, and we’ve been more than obsessed with Ortega’s press tour looks of late. Whether onscreen or on the red carpet, Wednesday-inspired fashion is nothing short of wicked.

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega / Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

In honor of the highly-anticipated new season, we thought it appropriate to compile a list of Wednesday-inspired swimwear looks, from gothic one-pieces to edgy bikinis, that you can shop in honor of today’s season premiere. Get the look below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

The Grace One-Piece, $350 (samelosangeles.com)

The Grace one-piece
SAME

This vintage one-piece features cap sleeves and a high neckline with medium coverage on the backside. Paired with a gothic parasol, we think the Nevermore Academy pupil would approve.

Sweetheart Stripe Twist Bracelet Full Coverage Bikini Set, $15.92 (shopcider.com)

Cider black and white bikini
Cider

Black and white stripes are a Wednesday staple, and this affordable two-piece has removable straps.

Unique Vintage Black Mesh Sleeved Torrey Swimsuit, $98 (unique-vintage.com)

Unique Vintage one-piece
Unique Vintage

Reminiscent of Wednesday’s dress in Season 1’s viral dance number, the black mesh butterfly sleeves on this one-piece will make you stand out from the crowd (something Addams would reluctantly approve of).

Women’s Jayla Striped Triangle Bikini Top, $34.30 and Jayla Striped Bikini Bottom, $32.30 (macys.com)

Macy’s Jayla bikini
Macy’s

While Addams would rather perish than wear color, this pop of pink makes the black and white aesthetic a bit more approachable for those who do in fact enjoy brighter hues in their wardrobe.

Balconette Bikini Top, $18.49 and Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, $9.49 (hm.com)

H&M balconette bikini
H&M

This lined top features underwire cups for light support, while the super cheeky bottoms have a high-cut backside.

& Other Stories V-Shape Gingham Swimsuit, $63.50 (asos.com)

ASOS one-piece
ASOS

While Wednesday is drawn to patterns like black and white checkers, this season’s popular gingham print is an on-trend interpretation of the style.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

