Shop 6 Black and White Swimsuits Inspired by Wednesday Addams
Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday are (gloomily) rejoicing today, as the first four episodes of Season 2 are now available to stream. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, starring Jenna Ortega as the woeful titular character, is known for its incredible costume design, courtesy of Colleen Atwood, and we’ve been more than obsessed with Ortega’s press tour looks of late. Whether onscreen or on the red carpet, Wednesday-inspired fashion is nothing short of wicked.
In honor of the highly-anticipated new season, we thought it appropriate to compile a list of Wednesday-inspired swimwear looks, from gothic one-pieces to edgy bikinis, that you can shop in honor of today’s season premiere. Get the look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Grace One-Piece, $350 (samelosangeles.com)
This vintage one-piece features cap sleeves and a high neckline with medium coverage on the backside. Paired with a gothic parasol, we think the Nevermore Academy pupil would approve.
Sweetheart Stripe Twist Bracelet Full Coverage Bikini Set, $15.92 (shopcider.com)
Black and white stripes are a Wednesday staple, and this affordable two-piece has removable straps.
Unique Vintage Black Mesh Sleeved Torrey Swimsuit, $98 (unique-vintage.com)
Reminiscent of Wednesday’s dress in Season 1’s viral dance number, the black mesh butterfly sleeves on this one-piece will make you stand out from the crowd (something Addams would reluctantly approve of).
Women’s Jayla Striped Triangle Bikini Top, $34.30 and Jayla Striped Bikini Bottom, $32.30 (macys.com)
While Addams would rather perish than wear color, this pop of pink makes the black and white aesthetic a bit more approachable for those who do in fact enjoy brighter hues in their wardrobe.
Balconette Bikini Top, $18.49 and Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, $9.49 (hm.com)
This lined top features underwire cups for light support, while the super cheeky bottoms have a high-cut backside.
& Other Stories V-Shape Gingham Swimsuit, $63.50 (asos.com)
While Wednesday is drawn to patterns like black and white checkers, this season’s popular gingham print is an on-trend interpretation of the style.