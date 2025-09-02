Swimsuit

Berkleigh Wright Is Ready for NFL Season Snuggled Up to Carolina Panthers Boyfriend

The model and former Denver Broncos cheerleader shared the cutest sideline moment with Sam Martin.

Ananya Panchal

Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright / Gotham/Getty Images

Love is in the (Carolina) air. Berkleigh Wright just reminded fans of her WAG status in the most adorable football-season-ready way—with a sweet sideline snap alongside her boyfriend, Panthers punter Sam Martin.

The couple was photographed from behind, holding hands on the sunny field at Bank of America Stadium. Wright, who spent several years as a Denver Broncos cheerleader before retiring to focus on modeling, leaned into her football roots with the perfect casual game-day fit. She wore low-rise blue denim, a cropped white tee, a yellow baseball cap, classic sneakers and a small clear purse—because of course, she knows her way around stadium rules.

Her long blonde locks were loose and curled, and she flaunted her sculpted figure as she cozied up to Martin, 35.

“Two of my favorite things: football and him,” the 31-year-old captioned the post.

Martin, who previously played for the Buffalo Bills, opted for a simple white tee, beige linen shorts, sneakers and a black hat. The Los Angeles resident first teased her relationship in an interview with SI Swimsuit last November.

Wright’s connection to the NFL runs deep. As a Broncos cheerleader, she performed in high-pressure stadium environments, led community events and served as a mentor and team leader, as well as cheer captain for one year.

“I did not expect to make it. I walked in not knowing anything. I just thought I was walking into another dance audition, but it was obviously way a bigger deal than I ever expected,” Wright recalled of her audition process and decision to move from Kansas, where she grew up and went to college, to Colorado. “I ended up making it [my first year], which was so amazing, and then I uprooted my life and it was one of the best decisions ever. The last seven years that I was a part of the organization, but the five that I was on the team, definitely shaped me. It’s taught me so much, brought me experiences that I would never, ever gain otherwise. I think it’s also pushed me to take it to the next level with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”

Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright / Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

She’s often credited those years for shaping her discipline, strength and presence—qualities that have translated seamlessly into her modeling work.

Her career took a major leap forward when she co-won SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Swim Search, landing her a rookie feature in the brand’s 2024 issue, shot by Derek Kettela in Belize. The photos showcased Wright’s natural beauty, confidence and poise and she’s since become a standout in the SI Swim roster.

