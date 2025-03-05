Berkleigh Wright, XANDRA Proved Red Gingham Is the Ultimate Bikini Staple in Belize
Berkleigh Wright and XANDRA made a case for red gingham as the ultimate bikini staple during their stunning SI Swimsuit shoot in San Pedro, Belize. The duo exuded confidence and charisma, proving that this timeless print is as bold and eye-catching as ever.
Wright, a Swim Search open casting call alumna, co-won the competition in 2023 and made her debut in the milestone 60th-anniversary issue. A former Denver Broncos cheerleader and team captain, she spent years balancing the demands of professional sports with a corporate career at Oracle. After turning 30, she bid farewell to both cheerleading and Colorado, relocating to Los Angeles to pursue modeling full-time while still maintaining her role as a technical account manager. The Kentucky native is the epitome of beauty and brains.
XANDRA, a 24-year-old DJ and music powerhouse, has quickly risen in the industry, earning a spot on last year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list. She has released two singles, performed at major music festivals worldwide and embarked on solo tours across the country. The Miami resident and Ohio native is returning to SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue after making her debut in last year’s magazine.
Photographed by Derek Kettela, the shoot embraced the ongoing red trend, which has dominated fashion runways and brand campaigns over the past year. The SI Swimsuit styling team leaned into the vibrant hue, incorporating cherry and firetruck ruby shades into bold patterns and unique textures. The styling in Ambergris Caye was all about letting the fiery color do the talking—whether through gingham prints, flirty silhouettes, or striking materials.
This shoot is the ultimate reminder that a well-styled bikini moment can be both nostalgic and fresh. Whether you’re drawn to gingham for its retro roots or its effortlessly playful appeal, one thing is certain—this print is here to stay.
Both Wright and XANDRA donned red gingham pieces from Frankies Bikinis, which are sold out now, but there are tons more on the market. Below are some of our faves in a variety of silhouettes and at a range of price points.
