The 8 Best Active Swimwear Brands to Shop This Summer

Whether you’re surfing, running or wakeboarding, these suits will move with you all day long.

Cara O’Bleness

When it comes time to hit the beach this summer, you’re looking for a comfortable and cute suit that works with you, not against you. Whether you’re planning on spending an afternoon playing beach volleyball with friends or chasing around your kiddos in the sand, active swimwear is the answer.

Don’t get us wrong: we love a good thong bikini, but when it comes to an afternoon of activity at the beach or pool, you want a suit that’s going to stay put while you enjoy the great outdoors.

Below, find a few of our favorite active swimwear brands to shop this summer, with an SI Swimsuit-approved pick from each.

Body Glove

Smoothies Eli One-Piece Swimsuit, $117 (bodyglove.com)

Remember when Martha Stewart wore a Body Glove suit in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue? Embody the iconic moment in a sporty suit of your own from the brand, like this red hot one-piece with a cute cut-out.

Left on Friday

Sunday Top, $95 and Hi Tide Bottom, $95 (leftonfriday.com)

A brand that designs suits to encompass all kinds of activity, Left on Friday is known for its Smoothing Dream Fabric™, which not only feels great, but is also snag resistant. We adore this hot pink set, which is also available in more than 30 other hues.

Andie

The Rockley One-Piece, $118 (andieswim.com)

This Andie suit is beloved by actress-producer Mindy Kaling, who proved that the one-piece is suitable for an afternoon of summer fun.

Roxy

Playa Paradise Long Sleeve Crop Rashguard, $66 and Aruba High-Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $44 (roxy.com)

An obvious choice for active swimwear, we’ve loved Roxy ever since Blue Crush had us dreaming of living the surfer girl lifestyle. This cute crop swim top is fitted and secure while the bottoms offer a nice contrast.

Fabletics

High Tide Zip-Front Swim Top, $59.95 and High-Waisted Cross Over Swim Bottom, $49.95 (fabletics.com)

Known for its activewear, Fabletics offers many fashionable and comfortable swimwear options, like this chic and sporty set. The zip-front top features a racerback, while the crossover bottoms are super flattering and offer a bit of compression.

Athleta

Sun Shield One-Piece Rashguard, $54.97 to $69.97 (athleta.gap.com)

One-pieces, bikinis and rashguards are all available through Athleta, with sporty and sleek design in mind. This one is available in both dark blue and black, and is made of recycled fabric with UPF 40+. Be sure to still slather on that sunscreen, though!

Title Nine

Veronica Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $184 (titlenine.com)

Title Nine swimwear is tested to withstand the harshest waves, so you know things will stay put, and mix-and-match styles make for easy shopping. The brand has deemed this one-piece the “little black dress of aquatic endorphin endeavors,” which we love.

Summersalt

The Marina, $57 (summersalt.com)

Sporty and sustainable? Say less. Summersalt offers a variety of swimwear by fit, so you can select a bikini or one-piece based on the length of your torso or the amount of coverage or support you need. In addition to trendy animal print, this one is available in a number of different colorways and offers plenty of support.

