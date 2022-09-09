7 Thong Bikinis That Prove Less Is Definitely More

Although it’s been a staple in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for eons, thongkinis have taken the beaches by storm this year. Less is most definitely more with the return of this trend in swimsuits. Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters—Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner—have continually put their assets on full display in this revealing look. Many others like Dua Lipa, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have also been photographed in these bathing suits.

Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Earrings by Toluca Swim. Ring by Electric Picks. Shoes by Crocs. Shop swimsuits by Ark Swimwear: Shop this look with the Yellow Square Crop ($60) and Yellow High Cuts ($60).

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

First introduced in the ’70s by Rudi Gernreich, the thongkini became a runway staple in the ’80s and ’90s. Helena Christensen and Beverly Johnson made an impact on the Chanel 1995 spring runway wearing the style. Since then, across Europe and South America (hello, the Brazilian cut!)swimwear has always been teeny-tiny whereas much of the culture in the U.S. was to cover up and wear less revealing bottoms.

The movement has finally gone mainstream and is now accepted, which means it’s time to embrace what your mama gave ya and not be shy in baring more than usual with confidence. High cut and full coverage in the front leads to a barely-there thong in the back for optimal tanning.

Pair with any kind of bikini top from triangle, bandeau or one with more coverage, and you will be set for the beach or pool. Shop some of our favorite thongkinis below.

The one-shouldered bandeau top offers more coverage to the thong bottom.

Lumiere Microkini Bikini Set, originally $250, on sale for 175 (revolve.com)

The Lurex threading throughout elevates this LBB (little black bikini) to another level.

The femininity of the pattern makes this thong bikini from Gigi Hadid’s collaboration that much sweeter. Add the Tia Triangle Bikini Top ($80) to complete the look.

The reversible bottom offers two amazing prints. Pair with the Summer Snaps Selena Strapless Bandeau Bikini Top ($70).

Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted in a thong bikini on a number of occasions, so it’s only natural that her swim line offers the style. The Beacon’s proves that even one pieces can be sexy.

Simple in style but bold in color, this swimsuit from Camille Kostek’s collection is a sure winner for the beach.

Agua Bendita’s patterns are always eye-catching, especially this reversible style where you get two for the price of one. Pair with the Selena Bikini Top ($120).